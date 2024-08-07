The 2024 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance should finally put to bed the trope that hybrids are sleepy fuel-sippers driven by nerds. That mouthful of a car name — I'll shorthand it to C 63 from here out — is by far the most powerful AMG-ified C-Class ever to roll off the sacred factory floors of Affalterbach, Germany. Its 671 horsepower blows the previous C 63's V8 out of the water, and its 752 lb-ft of torque is simply breathtaking.

All this from a hybrid. Not one of those kinda-sorta mild hybrids, but a real hybrid with an electric motor on the rear axle and a battery big enough to power the car on its own for about 8 miles. It delivers its power almost instantaneously thanks to the motor, plus a turbocharger that uses actual Formula 1 technology to eliminate boost lag. It is fast. It is fun. It is outrageous. And as we discovered in Spain last year, when fully unleashed it is simply too much car for anything outside of a racetrack.

The tech

There's a lot going on under the hood and chassis of the C 63, so I'll keep this as brief as possible. The main powerplant is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, hand-built under the AMG philosophy of "one man, one engine." By itself the engine puts out 469 hp and 402 lb-ft of torque, within shouting distance of the newest Ford Mustang GT's 5.0-liter V8, but with half the cylinders and only 40% of the displacement.