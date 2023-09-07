Skip to main content
The New CLA Concept Previews Big Changes for Mercedes

A new platform, new OS and incredible efficiency

The Mercedes-Benz CLA Concept coupe is an all-new, all-electric concept from Mercedes Benz that previews what the future of its small cars will look like when they finally go full-EV. The concept itself is a low, wide and futuristic take on a compact sedan from the brand that claims some fantastic efficiency numbers. Check out the video below for more details!

We're definitely excited about that crazy high efficiency.

