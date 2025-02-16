- Mercedes introduces a host of updates to its SUVs for 2025, including a new electric variant of its G-Class SUV.
- The Mercedes-Benz GLC sees the return of its plug-in hybrid trim.
- Mercedes' EQS SUV gets even more luxurious with more standard equipment.
2025 Mercedes-Benz SUVs: What's New With the GLC, GLE and More
Mercedes updated many of its SUVs for 2025, and we've got all the changes in one place
This year, there isn’t a single Mercedes-Benz SUV or crossover that doesn’t see some form of update. From major updates like the entirely new Mercedes-Benz G-Class EV to the most minor of additions, nothing is untouched for the 2025 model year. Here, we’ll go over all of these changes to Mercedes' SUV lineup in 2025.
2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
The G-Class, or G-wagen, feels like an appropriate place to start because its updates are so significant. For starters, there’s a new entry point to the lineup, with prices starting at a cool $150K. The base model, called the G 550, uses Mercedes' turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder instead of the G-wagen’s typical V8. Those who want eight cylinders are going to have to spring for the high-powered AMG G 63 — it's the only G with a V8 now. Mercedes also updated the design of gasoline-powered G's, which smooths some of the SUV’s traditionally boxy edges in an attempt to make the cabin quieter, and added a new infotainment system with more off-road tech.
There's a fully electric G-wagen now too. Mercedes calls the new electric G-wagen the G 580 with EQ Technology. Besides the longer name, it features different styling cues like a flat grille and no exhaust pipes to help it stand out from gas-powered siblings. A standard four-motor powertrain brings a neat off-road G-Turn, which allows the G 580 to pivot in place by rotating its wheels in opposite directions and literally spin in a circle. We've already been behind the wheel of the new electric G, and it's safe to say we were more than impressed with the G's modern makeover.
2025 Mercedes-Benz GLA
The GLA doesn’t change much in 2025, but that’s only because 2024 brought an update to the small crossover. It received fresh designs for both the front and rear fascias, and the AMG GLA 45 was discontinued. Mercedes also fitted a new 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone integration inside along with updated 48-volt mild hybrid drivetrains. In 2025, the GLA only gets a new optional 360-degree camera system.
2025 Mercedes-Benz GLB
Much like the GLA, the slightly larger GLB sees no major changes for the 2025 model year following updates in 2024. These were composed of updated styling, the aforementioned 10-inch touchscreen, and some reshuffling of features between trims and packages. 2025 models will benefit from the same 360-degree camera option that appears on the 2025 GLA and a new Night Package Lite exterior option. This package adds a few black accents to the exterior, including black badges.
2025 Mercedes-Benz EQB
The GLB's electric cousin, the Mercedes EQB, saw a big update in 2024, but more changes are in store for this year. Mercedes introduces new 18-inch and 20-inch wheel designs for the EV, as well as a new matte gray paint choice. The new EQB Design package adds an illuminated star pattern trim to the SUV, a sport steering wheel, Titanium Grey Pearl MB-Tex upholstery (think of this as faux leather) with Rosé Gold fabric inserts, and a black grille with chrome Mercedes star patterning. A new EQB Exclusive trim adds luxuries like heated seats, a Burmester sound system, and a 360-degree camera system.
2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC
One of Mercedes’ most popular crossovers, the GLC gets some light updates for the 2025 model year. The crossover’s 350e plug-in hybrid is back, offering north of 50 miles of all-electric driving. An infotainment update integrated music streaming services like Spotify and added driver profiles. Mercedes also debuted the AMG GLC 63 S E Performance with a claimed 671 horsepower — an absurd amount of grunt for such a small SUV.
2025 Mercedes-Benz GLE
The GLE line adds a new GLE 450 coupe, which adds the SUV’s coupe roofline to the rest of the lineup — the more swoopy roofline was previously only available in GLE 63 AMG guise. The GLE also adds some customization this year with a new Manufaktur Signature Interior package adding leather, thick floor mats, and comfy headrest pillows among other changes. There’s also a new standard fingerprint reader, which can be used for logging into various driver profiles or processing payments.
2025 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
The 2025 EQE SUV (not to be confused with the EQE sedan) gains a new center airbag between the front seats as standard. The EV also sees standard rear seat headrest pillows, while the AMG model benefits from phone-as-a-key functionality. Owners have more options to choose from too, including soft-close doors and upgraded front seats. Finally, a new Moonlight White Metallic paint can be ordered.
2025 Mercedes-Benz GLS
The GLS is Merc's largest SUV, and it's intended to be on par with the lauded S-Class sedan. This year, changes are relatively minor. They include a new fingerprint scanner for loading various driver profiles and processing payments, as well as a host of customization options like paint and leather via Mercedes' Manufaktur program.
2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Much like the GLS, the EQS SUV is for those who want to arrive at the peak of the Mercedes luxury experience, but in electrified SUV form. 2025 adds some more luxury as standard, including soft-close doors, front headrest cushions, four-zone climate control, and a new center airbag, same as in the EQE SUV. A new (and optional) Automatic Door Comfort package does what it says on the box, adding fully automatic opening and closing doors. There’s also the addition of Mercedes' Moonlight White Metallic paint and an optional 22-inch AMG wheel.