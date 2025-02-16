2025 Mercedes-Benz SUVs: What's New With the GLC, GLE and More

The G-Class, or G-wagen, feels like an appropriate place to start because its updates are so significant. For starters, there’s a new entry point to the lineup, with prices starting at a cool $150K. The base model, called the G 550, uses Mercedes' turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder instead of the G-wagen’s typical V8. Those who want eight cylinders are going to have to spring for the high-powered AMG G 63 — it's the only G with a V8 now. Mercedes also updated the design of gasoline-powered G's, which smooths some of the SUV’s traditionally boxy edges in an attempt to make the cabin quieter, and added a new infotainment system with more off-road tech.

There's a fully electric G-wagen now too. Mercedes calls the new electric G-wagen the G 580 with EQ Technology. Besides the longer name, it features different styling cues like a flat grille and no exhaust pipes to help it stand out from gas-powered siblings. A standard four-motor powertrain brings a neat off-road G-Turn, which allows the G 580 to pivot in place by rotating its wheels in opposite directions and literally spin in a circle. We've already been behind the wheel of the new electric G, and it's safe to say we were more than impressed with the G's modern makeover.

2025 Mercedes-Benz GLA

The GLA doesn’t change much in 2025, but that’s only because 2024 brought an update to the small crossover. It received fresh designs for both the front and rear fascias, and the AMG GLA 45 was discontinued. Mercedes also fitted a new 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone integration inside along with updated 48-volt mild hybrid drivetrains. In 2025, the GLA only gets a new optional 360-degree camera system.

2025 Mercedes-Benz GLB

Much like the GLA, the slightly larger GLB sees no major changes for the 2025 model year following updates in 2024. These were composed of updated styling, the aforementioned 10-inch touchscreen, and some reshuffling of features between trims and packages. 2025 models will benefit from the same 360-degree camera option that appears on the 2025 GLA and a new Night Package Lite exterior option. This package adds a few black accents to the exterior, including black badges.

2025 Mercedes-Benz EQB

The GLB's electric cousin, the Mercedes EQB, saw a big update in 2024, but more changes are in store for this year. Mercedes introduces new 18-inch and 20-inch wheel designs for the EV, as well as a new matte gray paint choice. The new EQB Design package adds an illuminated star pattern trim to the SUV, a sport steering wheel, Titanium Grey Pearl MB-Tex upholstery (think of this as faux leather) with Rosé Gold fabric inserts, and a black grille with chrome Mercedes star patterning. A new EQB Exclusive trim adds luxuries like heated seats, a Burmester sound system, and a 360-degree camera system.

2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC