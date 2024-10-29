- Mercedes’ bread-and-butter GLC SUV gets a plug-in hybrid option for 2025.
- The GLC 350e boasts an impressive 54 miles of electric-only driving range.
- Power is way up over the gas-only model, but there's a catch.
2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e Tested: An Impressive Plug-in Hybrid, But at What Cost?
The plug-in hybrid GLC has more power and EV driving range, but it's also slower and more expensive than its gas-only counterpart
The new Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e is a plug-in hybrid SUV that pairs the standard GLC 300’s turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a 24.8-kWh battery pack. Electric driving range is estimated at an impressive 54 miles and the powertrain boasts a combined 313 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque — increases of 58 hp and 111 lb-ft over the gas-only model. Seems like a win-win, right?
Well, despite those rather significant power increases, the GLC 350e is actually slower than the regular GLC. In Edmunds' testing, the GLC 350e required 6.4 seconds to reach 60 mph, while the gas-only GLC 300 did the deed in just 6.1 seconds. Meanwhile, the GLC 350e ran the quarter mile in 14.6 seconds at 95.1 mph, while the GLC 300 did the same deed in 14.4 seconds at 93.4 mph. (The 350e's higher trap speed is definitely interesting.)
This discrepancy is likely due to the extra weight from the plug-in hybrid’s battery pack, which contributes heavily to a more than 700-pound total weight increase over the GLC 300; the GLC 350e tips the scales at a hefty 5,108 pounds. Even so, given its major power advantage, it’s a bit disappointing that the GLC 350e can’t seem to overcome its mass.
It’s a similar story on the skidpad. Equipped with identical summer tires, the GLC 350e musters only 0.83 g of lateral grip, while the GLC 300 manages 0.9 g. That said, in daily driving, the GLC 350e’s handling is perfectly fine, with flat, balanced cornering characteristics. And, you know, GLC 350e buyers aren’t expecting to win drag races or carve canyons. Rather, they’re looking for a quiet, comfortable, luxurious SUV to handle their day-to-day commutes and errands, ideally while using as little gasoline as possible.
In this area, the GLC 350e excels. Most of my drive time was spent in the GLC's fully electric mode, which only activates the gas engine when the throttle is fully pressed to the floor. When the engine does engage, the transition is pretty seamless, and the GLC 350e remains quiet and refined. Acceleration on electric-only power isn’t going to impress your friends, but it’s adequate for most in-town situations.
Every GLC 350e comes standard with a rear air suspension to help manage the extra weight, and it does a fantastic job of keeping the ride smooth and composed. Even over less than ideal Los Angeles streets, you'll never feel jarred. My tester's 20-inch wheels afford decent sidewall on the tires, which only aids in delivering a plush ride.
The GLC 350e offers various levels of regenerative braking and, interestingly, it’s partially radar-based. In general, when using the standard setting, there’s fairly little off-pedal regenerative braking, but if you let your foot off the throttle when approaching slower traffic in front of you, it’s much stronger, if not a full one-pedal driving experience. It’s a nifty system, though the inconsistency does take some getting used to.
Inside, the 350e’s cabin is just like every other GLC. It’s a pretty nice place to be, with an eye-catching design, a giant touchscreen and, of course, a litany of ambient lighting throughout. However, the GLC does suffer from the same issues that plague other new Mercedes interiors. Just about everything is controlled through either the touchscreen or haptic buttons — even the door-mounted seat adjustment controls are haptic-only, and prove quite difficult to use. I just can’t quite wrap my head around that decision — and the lack of physical controls in general — as anything but cost-cutting.
One area of the interior I was particularly impressed with, though, was the Burmester sound system. Boasting 15 speakers spread throughout the interior, the system has crystal-clear sound quality with impressive balance. Though if you’re like me and enjoy singing along to your favorite tunes, I’d recommend turning off the “Hey, Mercedes” AI voice assistant. It tends to get confused and activate frequently.
Overall, the 350e is an impressive small luxury SUV, and around town, its electric driving range is more than enough. However, like many plug-in hybrids, this comes at a cost. While the regular GLC 300 4Matic starts at $52,400, the GLC 350e commands at least $61,050. My GLC 350e tester, as-equipped, comes in at $73,450. That isn't cheap, and this test car isn't even fully loaded, lacking options like real leather seats, upgraded projector-beam LED headlights and a head-up display.
The GLC 350e offers a lot to like, but I'm not sure the electric range is worth the trade-offs of decreased performance and increased price compared to the just-as-nice GLC 300.