2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e Tested: An Impressive Plug-in Hybrid, But at What Cost?

It’s a similar story on the skidpad. Equipped with identical summer tires, the GLC 350e musters only 0.83 g of lateral grip, while the GLC 300 manages 0.9 g. That said, in daily driving, the GLC 350e’s handling is perfectly fine, with flat, balanced cornering characteristics. And, you know, GLC 350e buyers aren’t expecting to win drag races or carve canyons. Rather, they’re looking for a quiet, comfortable, luxurious SUV to handle their day-to-day commutes and errands, ideally while using as little gasoline as possible.

In this area, the GLC 350e excels. Most of my drive time was spent in the GLC's fully electric mode, which only activates the gas engine when the throttle is fully pressed to the floor. When the engine does engage, the transition is pretty seamless, and the GLC 350e remains quiet and refined. Acceleration on electric-only power isn’t going to impress your friends, but it’s adequate for most in-town situations.

Every GLC 350e comes standard with a rear air suspension to help manage the extra weight, and it does a fantastic job of keeping the ride smooth and composed. Even over less than ideal Los Angeles streets, you'll never feel jarred. My tester's 20-inch wheels afford decent sidewall on the tires, which only aids in delivering a plush ride.

The GLC 350e offers various levels of regenerative braking and, interestingly, it’s partially radar-based. In general, when using the standard setting, there’s fairly little off-pedal regenerative braking, but if you let your foot off the throttle when approaching slower traffic in front of you, it’s much stronger, if not a full one-pedal driving experience. It’s a nifty system, though the inconsistency does take some getting used to.