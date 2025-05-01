- The 2026 Toyota Camry gets light changes.
- A new Nightshade trim makes up the bulk of the newness.
- Here is every trim level explained.
2026 Toyota Camry: Trim Levels Explained
Now with its very own blacked-out Nightshade trim
The Toyota Camry might have gone hybrid-only for the 2025 model year, but that lack of a slightly spicy V6 engine option doesn’t mean the humble Camry can’t still have style. Enter the 2026 Toyota Camry, which was announced by Toyota on Thursday. In addition to a new color option called Dark Cosmos, it also gets its very own Nightshade trim.
Being a Camry means that buyers are still getting a ton for their money, and the addition of the Nightshade Edition as a fifth trim level offers buyers even more choice. As with 2025, the 2026 Camry is available in either front- or all-wheel drive across all trims. Front-wheel-drive models get 225 net combined horsepower, while the all-wheel-drive variants with their electric rear motors get 232 hp.
All Camrys still come with Toyota’s robust Safety Sense 3.0 suite of driver aids, which includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation, lane keeping assistance, road sign assist, automatic high beams and blind-spot warning. Toyota’s mildly annoying Proactive Driving Assist system is also standard and will lightly steer and brake the vehicle in certain conditions like corners.
Here’s a breakdown of what’s changing for 2026 across all of the Camry’s five trim levels:
LE: Pricing TBD
The base Camry is far from being a stripped-out penalty box. Its features include:
- 7-inch digital instrument cluster
- 16-inch alloy wheels
- LED headlights
- Heated mirrors
- Push-button start
- Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear vents
- Manually adjustable front seats with height control
- Fabric upholstery
- 8-inch infotainment touchscreen
- Six-speaker audio system
- Satellite radio
- Five USB ports
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
- Wireless charging pad
- Wi-Fi hotspot
- Optional heated front seats
Color options for 2026 include Ocean Gem, Heavy Metal, Ice Cap, Wind Chill Pearl, Celestial Silver Metallic, Underground, Midnight Black Metallic, Supersonic Red, Reservoir Blue and Dark Cosmos.
SE: Pricing TBD
The Camry SE is like the LE in that it’s aimed at more budget-minded consumers, but this time there is a little more sportiness on tap for drivers who like a sharper vehicle. Differences from the LE include:
- Sporty exterior styling cues, including a body-color rear spoiler and black mesh grille
- 18-inch black alloy wheels
- Dual chrome exhaust tips
- Sport-tuned suspension
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters
- Synthetic leather upholstery
- Power-adjustable driver's seat
- Aluminum sport pedals
Nightshade: Pricing TBD
The Nightshade Edition is broadly quite similar to the SE in that it’s meant to convey a sportier image and driving experience, but this time it blacks out a lot of trim and the wheels to give the Camry a more menacing air (if that’s possible). Differences from the SE include:
- Gloss black badging
- 19-inch gloss black alloy wheels
- Black grille, air curtains, canards, door handles, mirror caps, antenna, rear bumper and diffuser
XLE: Pricing TBD
The XLE trim is where the Camry starts to get a little luxe. It builds on the LE trim with a less sporting, more comfort-focused ride and chrome styling touches. Differences between the LE and XSE include:
- Convenience package
- Cold Weather package
- Multimedia package
- 18-inch silver and black alloy wheels
- Upgraded headlights
- Chrome exterior trim
- Noise-reducing front side windows
- 12.3-inch digital instrument panel
- Leather upholstery
- Power-adjustable front passenger seat
- Adjustable rear headrests
- White ambient interior lighting
Toyota hasn’t broken out all the option packages yet, but it did confirm that the Premium Plus package will feature upgraded driver assistance features that include:
- Traffic Jam Assist (allows for low-speed hands-free driving in certain situations; requires active Drive Connect subscription)
- Front and rear parking sensors with automatic braking
- Front cross-traffic warning
- Lane change assistance
- Panoramic view monitor
- Driver's seat and sideview mirror memory function
- Automatic windshield wipers
XSE: Pricing TBD
As the XSE is the more upmarket version of the base LE, so the XSE is to the base-but-sportier SE trim. Most of the upgrades from the LE to XLE carry over to the XSE as well, plus:
- 19-inch gray and black alloy wheels
- Black rear spoiler and exterior badges
- Body color-painted front grille
- Two-tone paint options featuring a Midnight Black Metallic roof
When can you buy it?
Toyota plans to have the 2026 Camry in dealers this summer, with pricing set to be announced closer to that on-sale date. If we had to guess, we’d expect to see an increase of no more than a few hundred dollars.