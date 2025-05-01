2026 Toyota Camry: Trim Levels Explained

The Toyota Camry might have gone hybrid-only for the 2025 model year, but that lack of a slightly spicy V6 engine option doesn’t mean the humble Camry can’t still have style. Enter the 2026 Toyota Camry, which was announced by Toyota on Thursday. In addition to a new color option called Dark Cosmos, it also gets its very own Nightshade trim.

Being a Camry means that buyers are still getting a ton for their money, and the addition of the Nightshade Edition as a fifth trim level offers buyers even more choice. As with 2025, the 2026 Camry is available in either front- or all-wheel drive across all trims. Front-wheel-drive models get 225 net combined horsepower, while the all-wheel-drive variants with their electric rear motors get 232 hp.