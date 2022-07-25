2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB vs. Mercedes-Benz GLB

The EQB also has adjustable regenerative braking (called recuperation by Mercedes' engineers) that allows for one-pedal driving. Drivers adjust the wheel-mounted paddles that would shift the transmission in the gas-powered GLB. There are three modes: D-, D and D+. D is the standard regen mode. It uses driving and GPS data to determine how much regen is needed. While you can gain a lot of range using regen, especially in hilly areas, it's not always the most efficient way to drive. If you slow down, you have to speed back up. That acceleration uses more energy than maintaining a higher steady speed.

D+ and D-, respectively, increase and decrease the regenerative force. D+ allows for one-pedal driving, slowing the car to a stop without you needing to touch the brake pedal. It's not for everyone, but many on the Edmunds' staff like one-pedal driving in EVs. D- removes regen completely, instead allowing the EQB to coast rather than quickly slow down. While you won't gain any range back, you're not using any either. It seems odd at first to let the car continue to roll unencumbered, but sometimes it's the best way to extend the EV's range.