2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB vs. Mercedes-Benz GLB

What else should I know?
Inside the cabin, you'd be hard-pressed to tell the GLB and the EQB apart from each other, though that's not a bad thing. The interior is comfortable and spacious, at least in the first two rows. The available third row — arguably the EQB's biggest differentiator at the moment — is handy but meant for passengers 5-foot-4 or shorter. Anyone larger will have trouble even getting in the rear, but the fact that a third row can fit inside at all is an impressive feat. The battery pack is mounted beneath the body, so the rear floor is slightly higher than in the standard EQB, which slightly affects on-paper legroom. In reality, you'd never notice if it wasn't pointed out to you.
The EQB is available with loads of in-car tech and driver aids, including adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring and surround-view cameras. The navigation system is among the best in the business. While many on staff simply prefer to use Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, using the built-in nav system can show the most efficient route, suggesting when to stop to charge and maximize range.