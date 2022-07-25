Skip to main content
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB vs. Mercedes-Benz GLB

Here's how Mercedes' latest electric offering compares to its gas-powered counterpart

  • Reese Countsby
    Vehicle Testing Editor
    Reese Counts has worked in the automotive industry since he started as an intern at Edmunds in 2015. He has written or edited thousands of car-related articles and tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career.
  • The new EQB is Mercedes' new entry-level electric SUV.
  • The EQB is based on the Mercedes-Benz GLB, a gas-powered compact three-row SUV.
  • It goes on sale this summer with a base price of $56,800 for the EQB 300 and $60,350 for the more powerful EQB 350.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS is a hugely impressive electric sedan, but its six-figure sum presents a serious barrier to entry. What if you want a Mercedes EV at a more attainable price point?

That's where the new 2022 EQB comes in. A small luxury SUV with seating for up to seven passengers, the EQB is an electric version of the gas-powered GLB, one of Edmunds' favorite small luxury SUVs. Now that we've had an opportunity to drive both models, we wanted to break down how they compare.

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLB

Just the facts

Soon, there will be four very similar-looking Mercedes SUVs on dealer lots, and we're going to break things down a bit to clear up any confusion. One caveat: There's still a lot we don't know about the EQB, including final range estimates, performance figures and vehicle weight — all important things to know when considering efficiency and driving engagement.

Model
Base Price (Including D+H)
Powertrain
Transmission
Drive Type
Horsepower
Torque
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB 300$56,80070.5-kWh (usable) Li-ion batteryn/aAll-wheel drive255288
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB 350$60,35070.5-kWh (usable) Li-ion batteryn/aAll-wheel drive288384
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLB 250$39,6502.0-liter turbo inline-four8-speed dual-clutch automaticFront- or all-wheel drive221258
2022 Mercedes-AMG GLB 35$51,0002.0-liter turbo inline-four8-speed dual-clutch automaticAll-wheel drive302295
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB

But how do they drive?

When the GLB debuted, we praised it for its spacious cabin, comfortable ride and in-car tech, but both powertrains left us a bit cold. The gasoline engines suffer from turbo lag (acceleration is sluggish until the turbocharger spools and builds boost/horsepower), making it feel unresponsive at low speeds. The EQB's powertrain fixes that issue; because electric motors offer instant maximum torque, the EQB responds quickly but smoothly to throttle inputs. There's no delay while the transmission downshifts or the engine builds revs, just smooth instantaneous power.

This was particularly helpful on the German country roads of our test drive, where you often have to pass slow-moving tractors, trucks or other motorists. We haven't tested it, but Mercedes claims the EQB 300 should hit 60 mph in about 8 seconds. And while Mercedes hasn't revealed final performance figures for the EQB 350, we expect it to be closer to the 5.3-second run we saw in the GLB 35 than the 6.5-second time recorded in the GLB 250.

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLB

But it's not all about power. Ride and handling are hugely important, too, especially when the EQB's class rivals like the Audi e-tron and Tesla Model Y feel somewhat sporty and quick. Again, we don't know the EQB's total weight, but expect it to be significantly heavier than the GLB. That's simply the price you pay for electric power. Engines are heavy, but battery packs as large as the EQB's often result in a curb weight that's hundreds of pounds heavier than an equivalent gas-powered vehicle.

But the batteries are mounted beneath the floor, keeping the center of gravity low and body motions in check. We wouldn't call the EQB sporty, but it feels planted and composed on the road. The steering lacks feedback, yet it's quick and feels light at low speeds, making parking a breeze.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB

The EQB also has adjustable regenerative braking (called recuperation by Mercedes' engineers) that allows for one-pedal driving. Drivers adjust the wheel-mounted paddles that would shift the transmission in the gas-powered GLB. There are three modes: D-, D and D+. D is the standard regen mode. It uses driving and GPS data to determine how much regen is needed. While you can gain a lot of range using regen, especially in hilly areas, it's not always the most efficient way to drive. If you slow down, you have to speed back up. That acceleration uses more energy than maintaining a higher steady speed.

D+ and D-, respectively, increase and decrease the regenerative force. D+ allows for one-pedal driving, slowing the car to a stop without you needing to touch the brake pedal. It's not for everyone, but many on the Edmunds' staff like one-pedal driving in EVs. D- removes regen completely, instead allowing the EQB to coast rather than quickly slow down. While you won't gain any range back, you're not using any either. It seems odd at first to let the car continue to roll unencumbered, but sometimes it's the best way to extend the EV's range.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB

What else should I know?

Inside the cabin, you'd be hard-pressed to tell the GLB and the EQB apart from each other, though that's not a bad thing. The interior is comfortable and spacious, at least in the first two rows. The available third row — arguably the EQB's biggest differentiator at the moment — is handy but meant for passengers 5-foot-4 or shorter. Anyone larger will have trouble even getting in the rear, but the fact that a third row can fit inside at all is an impressive feat. The battery pack is mounted beneath the body, so the rear floor is slightly higher than in the standard EQB, which slightly affects on-paper legroom. In reality, you'd never notice if it wasn't pointed out to you.

The EQB is available with loads of in-car tech and driver aids, including adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring and surround-view cameras. The navigation system is among the best in the business. While many on staff simply prefer to use Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, using the built-in nav system can show the most efficient route, suggesting when to stop to charge and maximize range.

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLB

What's next?

Mercedes hasn't given hard details on what we can expect from the EQB in the future beyond a long-range version. As we don't know what the standard range is, it's hard to make a guess on the long-range model. We also wouldn't be surprised if AMG, Mercedes' performance division, has its hands on the EQB. We've already seen the AMG EQS and AMG EQE, so it makes sense that we'd see a sporty variant here too.

Edmunds says

The longer we spend behind the wheel of the EQB, the more we're impressed. It builds upon the standard GLB without affecting what makes that SUV great. We can't wait to run it through our full testing procedure — which includes placing it on our EV range leaderboard.

