2019 Mercedes-Benz A 220: Real-world fuel economy

In the beginning of our test of the A 220, we averaged 24.6 mpg, which is just above the EPA's city estimate for the Mercedes. We're up to 25.2 mpg after 15,000 miles, but that's still well below the combined estimate of 28 mpg. Some highway trips should help things improve.

Average lifetime mpg: 25.4

EPA mpg rating: 28 combined (24 city/35 highway)

Best fill mpg: 35.0

Best range: 423.0 miles

Current odometer: 15,072 miles

