Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE Is a 677-Horsepower Electric Land Missile

AMG EQE can run neck and neck with a 911 Carrera S

  Reese Counts
    Vehicle Testing Editor
    Reese Counts has worked in the automotive industry since he started as an intern at Edmunds in 2015. He has written or edited thousands of car-related articles and tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career.
  • All-new EV with an estimated 400 miles of range
  • Related to the larger Mercedes EQS
  • Loads of standard and available tech and driver aids
  • Available with Mercedes' new dash-spanning Hyperscreen display
  • AMG EQE develops up to 677 hp in launch control mode

What is the EQE?

After falling behind in the EV race and canceling the EQC electric SUV for the American market, Mercedes-Benz has announced a pair of new models over the past couple years that have signaled the automaker is finally ready to compete against rivals from Porsche, Audi and, of course, Tesla. The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE is a new all-electric luxury sedan that follows (and draws much influence from) the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan. Set to go on sale later this year, the new EQE carries over a lot from the EQS, including an arching cab-forward design, an extremely tech-focused interior, and a wide array of standard driver aids.

Consider the EQE as the E-Class of Mercedes' EV lineup. Like the midsize E-Class to the full-size S-Class sedans, the EQE simply looks like a smaller EQS both inside and out. While some might not love the EQE's somewhat egg-shaped styling, the family resemblance is both undeniable and typically Mercedes. The automaker has always styled its smaller sedans in the same vein as the flagship S-Class.

The EQE will be available in two trim levels when it goes on sale in 2022: a base-level EQE 350 and the high-octane AMG EQE.

What powers the EQE?

The EQE 350 uses a single electric motor mounted on the rear axle. Future all-wheel-drive versions will have an additional electric motor on the front axle. This is pretty standard stuff for luxury EVs. The motor is paired with a 90-kWh battery pack mounted beneath the car's floor. Total output for the EQE 350 is 288 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque.

That's notably less power than the base Porsche Taycan (321 horsepower) and Audi e-tron GT (469 hp). Tesla doesn't typically list horsepower outputs, but it's fair to assume that the Model S Long Range generates more than 500 hp. There's also the Lucid Air that promises more than 1,000 hp. Mercedes estimates the EQE 350 can cover 0-60 mph in 5.6 seconds. That's decent for a luxury sedan but off the pace of these EVs. Then again, Mercedes seems to be focusing more on the EQE 350's technology and comfort rather than maximum performance.

If the EQE 350's 288 horsepower doesn't sound all that thrilling, there's only one way to go: all the way to the top. The AMG EQE uses a pair of electric motors (one at each axle) to produce an absolutely whomping 617 hp and 701 lb-ft of torque. That 0-60 mph sprint time drops to just 3.4 seconds — about the same as a Tesla Model 3 Performance or Chevrolet Corvette. Select the AMG Dynamic Plus package, and the vehicle gains an overboost function that increases output to 677 hp and 738 lb-ft in the launch control mode. Zero to 60 mph comes in just 3.2 seconds, allowing the AMG EQE to run in lockstep with a Porsche Carrera S.

The EQE 350 will be available with an air suspension with adaptive dampers that will allow the driver to choose between a sporty setup that maximizes handling capabilities or a comfort-oriented setting that smooths out ruts and bumps on the road. Also on the options list is a four-wheel steering system that delivers tighter turns at low speeds and increased vehicle stability at high speeds. Both systems are standard on the AMG EQE. The AMG EQE also comes standard with performance brakes, with the option to upgrade to carbon-ceramic discs for decreased brake fade when pounding around corners.

What kind of range does the EQE have?

Mercedes says the EQE 350 can go an estimated 400 miles on a full battery charge, at least by the standards of the WLTP European testing procedure. If true, that would put the EQE near the top of all EVs for range. There are some question marks here since WLTP estimates aren't directly comparable to the EPA's range estimates. Also, we've found that real-world range can vary considerably in Edmunds' EV range test. But as a generalized takeaway, it would seem that the EQE will have plenty of range for an EV. As for recharging, Mercedes says that the EQE 350 can charge from 10% to 100% on a 240-volt outlet in 9.5 hours. Plug it into a DC fast charger and the EQE can accept up to 170 kW, which means you'd get from from 10% to 80% in as quick as 32 minutes.

How's the EQE's interior?

Dimensionally, the EQE is roughly the same size as the Mercedes-Benz CLS and within inches of the Tesla Model S. We don't have figures for passenger or cargo space, but we expect the EQE to be comparable to its rivals. As with the EQS, Mercedes' optional dash-spanning Hyperscreen immediately draws your eye. It uses three screens all under one large, curved piece of glass. The interior design itself so closely follows the EQS that it's difficult to tell the pair apart in side-by-side images.

How's the EQE's tech?

The Hyperscreen is easily the most eye-catching thing inside the EQE. Three panels — 12.3-inch OLED screens for the driver and passenger as well as a 17.7-inch central display — can control or display most functions in the car. The Hyperscreen uses the latest version of Mercedes' MBUX infotainment system that can now adapt to drive preferences, learning when a driver activates certain features, displaying various menus and functions on the screen as needed. MBUX also features a robust list of voice commands, online music streaming and over-the-air updates. The latest version of MBUX is included in all EQEs, not just models with the optional Hyperscreen.

As with any modern car, the EQE offers many advanced driver aids. Standard features include blind-spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist. While that's not a lot, Mercedes will offer other aids including adaptive cruise control, parking assist, a 360-degree surround-view camera and more.

Edmunds says

Mercedes is finally ramping up its production of EVs. The initial 2023 EQE 350 could be compelling if you're into tech-focused design and long range, but its modest power means it won't be the best choice if you also want standout acceleration. The AMG EQE will absolutely scratch that itch, with up to 677 horsepower available from its twin electric motors.

