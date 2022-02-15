Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE Is a 677-Horsepower Electric Land Missile

What powers the EQE?

The EQE 350 uses a single electric motor mounted on the rear axle. Future all-wheel-drive versions will have an additional electric motor on the front axle. This is pretty standard stuff for luxury EVs. The motor is paired with a 90-kWh battery pack mounted beneath the car's floor. Total output for the EQE 350 is 288 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque.

That's notably less power than the base Porsche Taycan (321 horsepower) and Audi e-tron GT (469 hp). Tesla doesn't typically list horsepower outputs, but it's fair to assume that the Model S Long Range generates more than 500 hp. There's also the Lucid Air that promises more than 1,000 hp. Mercedes estimates the EQE 350 can cover 0-60 mph in 5.6 seconds. That's decent for a luxury sedan but off the pace of these EVs. Then again, Mercedes seems to be focusing more on the EQE 350's technology and comfort rather than maximum performance.

If the EQE 350's 288 horsepower doesn't sound all that thrilling, there's only one way to go: all the way to the top. The AMG EQE uses a pair of electric motors (one at each axle) to produce an absolutely whomping 617 hp and 701 lb-ft of torque. That 0-60 mph sprint time drops to just 3.4 seconds — about the same as a Tesla Model 3 Performance or Chevrolet Corvette. Select the AMG Dynamic Plus package, and the vehicle gains an overboost function that increases output to 677 hp and 738 lb-ft in the launch control mode. Zero to 60 mph comes in just 3.2 seconds, allowing the AMG EQE to run in lockstep with a Porsche Carrera S.

The EQE 350 will be available with an air suspension with adaptive dampers that will allow the driver to choose between a sporty setup that maximizes handling capabilities or a comfort-oriented setting that smooths out ruts and bumps on the road. Also on the options list is a four-wheel steering system that delivers tighter turns at low speeds and increased vehicle stability at high speeds. Both systems are standard on the AMG EQE. The AMG EQE also comes standard with performance brakes, with the option to upgrade to carbon-ceramic discs for decreased brake fade when pounding around corners.

What kind of range does the EQE have?

Mercedes says the EQE 350 can go an estimated 400 miles on a full battery charge, at least by the standards of the WLTP European testing procedure. If true, that would put the EQE near the top of all EVs for range. There are some question marks here since WLTP estimates aren't directly comparable to the EPA's range estimates. Also, we've found that real-world range can vary considerably in Edmunds' EV range test. But as a generalized takeaway, it would seem that the EQE will have plenty of range for an EV. As for recharging, Mercedes says that the EQE 350 can charge from 10% to 100% on a 240-volt outlet in 9.5 hours. Plug it into a DC fast charger and the EQE can accept up to 170 kW, which means you'd get from from 10% to 80% in as quick as 32 minutes.