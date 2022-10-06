2024 Honda Prologue First Look: Honda's First EV Is Here

There are plenty of fresh details to pore over on the Prologue's bodywork, though. The word "Honda" is spelled out in a new font and plastered on the Prologue's rear tailgate. There is also plenty of inspiration from the Honda e, a Fiat 500-sized EV with cute proportions that Honda sells overseas. The rounded-off edges and lower profile are a marked departure from Honda's internal combustion-engine cars that all feature more squared-off lines and angry maws. The design is still boxy, just much friendlier.

Inside, the Prologue looks like an evolution of what we've seen from other Hondas. There is your typical infotainment screen that rises above the dashboard, but no word from Honda yet on what software will power it, how big it is, or what kind of features it will have. We'll learn about those closer to launch. In front of the driver is a fully digital instrument cluster with graphics that look like a big step up from what we've seen in the current Civic and CR-V. Again, no details on the display yet, so we'll have to wait for final specs to know how big it is and the full extent of its functionality.