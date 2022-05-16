Redesigned 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Delivers S-Class Luxury for Less

The C 300's turbocharged four-cylinder is more powerful this year, while the 48-volt mild hybrid system is a completely new addition. While the on-paper specs look impressive (especially that extra 148 lb-ft of torque from the electric motor), the reality is that acceleration is acceptable rather than awe-inspiring. Pulling away from a stop is smooth, uneventful and — thanks to the electric assist for the first few mph — silent. The engine fires up imperceptibly as you build speed, and the transmission never really gets caught out in a wrong gear.

But the C 300's estimated 0-60 mph time of 6.0 seconds is actually slower than Mercedes' cited 5.7 seconds for the previous generation. Moreover, the new regenerative braking system that feeds the battery pack and electric motor makes the brake pedal's action feel overly mushy and soft. While the lack of grabbiness allows for gradual and smooth stops, you have to press the pedal pretty far to actually halt the C-Class. It's not quite the same as braking a big truck like a Ford F-150 or Chevy Tahoe, but it's close. The steering is typical for a small luxury sedan these days — it's a little light and lacking in feel in the standard Comfort mode. Selecting Sport increases the effort as you move from dead center, allowing to more accurately place which way the tires are turned.

How comfortable is the C-Class?

The 2022 C-Class sedan has a fairly comfortable ride, absorbing bumps and cracks in the pavement without transmitting too much unnecessary roughness into the cabin. That said, the suspension setup definitely doesn't lean too far into the cushy side; Mercedes (and perhaps C-Class buyers) prefers a more engaging and lively feel for this small sedan. Hitting a square edge on the highway, for instance, produces a single thunk through the cabin but no residual shudders or oscillations. You might not hear or feel this kind of impact in an S-Class, for instance, yet the C 300 also doesn't feel brittle when confronted with the rough stuff. This is fairly typical of small luxury sedans; competitors like the BMW 3 Series and Audi A4 lack the softness of their more expensive siblings but are a bit more enjoyable to drive given their more connected road feel.

Our test C 300 was equipped with the AMG Line with Night package, which, among other add-ons, includes front sport seats with slightly thicker side bolsters than the standard thrones. The seats have plenty of cushion and lots of adjustment, so finding a comfortable driving position didn't take much time at all. Worth noting too is that heated front seats continue to be standard, but you can now add on ventilated seats in conjunction with the standard MB-Tex leatherette upholstery — previously, you had to opt for leather. Wind and tire noise was a little more elevated than expected on our initial drive, but that could be due to the AMG Line package's 19-inch wheels and Goodyear Eagle F1 summer tires.

How's the C-Class' interior?