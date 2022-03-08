2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Loses the V6 but Gains a Much More Powerful Diesel

What is the Sprinter?

Though its modestly powered four-cylinder engines and heavy weight make its name a bit of a misnomer, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is one of the better vans on the market. Available in three seating configurations, two wheelbases, two roof heights and four load ratings, the Sprinter is highly customizable to suit whatever your work or occupant needs. The Sprinter loses ground to its chief rival — the Ford Transit — it terms of acceleration and the Merc's high sticker price, but the Sprinter's diesel engines are likely much more efficient than either of the Ford's available V6 motors. (Vehicles in this weight class are not required by the EPA to test for fuel economy.)

Speaking of the Sprinter's engines, the V6 motor is discontinued for 2023. That's right, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is four-cylinder-only starting this year. The base turbocharged gasoline engine carries forward unchanged, producing 188 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. From there, you can upgrade to a new diesel in two states of tune: 168 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, or 208 hp and 332 lb-ft. Also on the options list is a new all-wheel-drive system that replaces the previously available four-wheel-drive powertrain. Mercedes says the new AWD system can direct up to 50% of engine power to the front axle, compared to the 4WD system's 35% to the front.

Edmunds says

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter loses the V6 this year, but its new turbodiesel four-cylinder can actually be more powerful if you spec the high-output version.