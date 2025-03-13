2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA Can Use a Tesla Supercharger Without an Adapter

When the 2026 Mercede-Benz CLA goes on sale later this year, it will represent a big reset for the company. The CLA wipes the slate clean, bringing new technology inside and out — including baked-in access to the Tesla Supercharger network, no adapter required.

The CLA will be the first Mercedes-Benz model to have a NACS charging port standard from the factory, according to Christoph Starzynski, head of vehicle integration for Mercedes-Benz. The brand's current products, like the EQS and EQE, require an adapter.

As you can see in the photo above, the CLA's charging door is located on the passenger side of the car at the rear, making it easy to back into Supercharger stations. It will house not only the NACS port for fast charging but also a J1772 Level 2 port side-by-side. This is a great solution, however, if you want to continue to fast-charge at stations with the J1772 CCS combo — like Electrify America or EVgo — you will need an adapter.