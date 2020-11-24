2022 Maserati MC20 Review

The 2022 Maserati MC20 is a two-seat sports car that makes use of exotic composite materials to shed as much weight as possible. According to the automaker, the coupe weighs less than 3,306 pounds, which is an impressive feat when you realize how much Maserati crammed into it. A heavier convertible variant will follow, as well as an all-wheel-drive all-electric version.

Powering the coupe and convertible is a new 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine with 630 horsepower. Maserati is quick to promote the engine as using a unique dual-combustion chamber adapted from sister company Ferrari's Formula 1 race cars, which may be somewhat dubious considering the team's recent struggles. An eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission will send that power to the rear wheels. Maserati says the MC20 will accelerate to 60 mph in less than 3 seconds and have a top speed in excess of 200 mph.

These performance targets scream "supercar," but Maserati suggests the MC20 will also be comfortably refined on the road. This could be in large part to an adaptive suspension that allows the driver to choose between a softer or firmer ride. The suspension also features a nose-lift function that raises the front suspension 2 inches to avoid scraping the chin spoiler on driveways.

The MC20 will also debut new — at least new to Maserati — tech features. These include Maserati Intelligent Assistant (MIA), an Android-based infotainment system with connected services, a digital instrument panel and a virtual rearview mirror.