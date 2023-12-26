Can the Lucid Air Go From Los Angeles to Las Vegas and Back on One Charge?

Last month, I attended the Karma Kaveya reveal in Las Vegas. In deciding which one of our long-term test vehicles I would drive to the event, I was struck by a flash of stupidity/brilliance. My house to the Virgin Hotel was 255 miles one-way, or 510 miles round-trip. Our 2022 Lucid Air electric sedan has an EPA-estimated range of 516 miles. Could our silver chariot make it from Los Angeles to Las Vegas on one battery charge? There was only one way to find out.

Planning the route

After patting myself on the back for coming up with such an inspired test, I almost put the kibosh on the entire plan once I read our team's results driving the Lucid Air on our Edmunds EV Range Test. The Air Grand Touring only managed to return 465 miles on a full charge — good enough to make it No. 2 on our range leaderboard, but well below what I'd need to travel to Vegas and back. I shifted gears and began researching DC fast-charging stations along my route.

While there are many Tesla Superchargers along I-15, DC fast chargers with the CCS combo plug that the Lucid uses are in shorter supply. And since the Air can support charging speeds up to 300 kW, I'd want to specifically target stations delivering at least that much power if I had to make an emergency stop on my way home. I had no doubt that I could at least make it to Las Vegas with quite a bit of range in the tank, so I didn't even begin by researching stations in town. My worst-case scenario was having to fill up in Baker, 90 miles from my hotel. There were 11 Electrify America stations just down the road from the world's largest thermometer, each outputting a healthy 350 kW. We've had troubles with EA chargers in the past, but I felt it was unlikely that so many chargers would fail at one spot, and there were a handful of slower EVgo chargers nearby in case things really went pear-shaped.

But what if my efficiency was actually through the roof? The next viable option would be Barstow, 153 miles from Vegas and 63 miles from Baker. The best choice there would be a bank of EA chargers, with six rated at 350 kW. A little over 30 miles south is Victorville with four 350-kW EVgo chargers, and just beyond is Hesperia with nine 350-kW EA chargers. And If I could make it down the Cajon Pass (gaining considerable battery charge along the way thanks to regenerative braking), I could hit one of seven EA chargers in Ontario pumping out 350 kW. The plan was set, with multiple contingencies on the way back depending on how far I could strecth the Lucid. Time to pack and head off. After setting up every method of vehicle entry first, of course — no need to for this to become The Lucid Air Adventure: Part 2.

Before I begin

The parameters of the test were as follows: I would charge the vehicle to 100% the morning of the trip, right before leaving home. I also wouldn't be hypermiling while on the road. The speed limit on much of I-15 through the desert is 70 mph, and I would be traveling ... about that. I wouldn't goose the throttle and take advantage of the Lucid's prodigious power, but I planned to cruise at a decent rate. Previous trips to Vegas at similar speeds have returned fuel economy averages that are right about those vehicles' respective EPA highway estimates — I've achieved 25.9 mpg against a 24 mpg estimate for our Jaguar F-Type SVR, and 33.3 mpg against a 36 mpg estimate in our Toyota Sienna (loaded with four people and luggage).