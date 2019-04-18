2019 Jaguar F-Type SVR Road Test

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

In May, the Jag averaged 19.9 mpg after nearly 3,300 miles. Rex noted that he was initially "impressed with the mpg in the F-Type SVR." Based on the Jag's in-car meter, it looked like he was getting around 28 mpg on a couple of fill-ups on his drive to Oregon.

But we've found that our F-Type's meter consistently overestimates actual fuel economy by about 15% to 20%. Actual fuel economy on those tanks was around 23 mpg. Still pretty good, but our prior 24.2-mpg tank still holds the best fill record.

Average lifetime mpg: 17

EPA mpg rating: 18 combined (15 city/23 highway)

Best fill mpg: 24.2

Best range: 416.9 miles

Current odometer: 17,462 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Performance

"I used our F-Type SVR for a JDRF.org charity track drive. On track, the F-Type is roundly competent. There's plenty of traction coming out of low-speed corners. This car is fast by nearly any measure, and it is entirely unfazed by speeds deep in the triple digits. When turning, it remains stable and planted. However, under hard braking, the nose squirms and hunts like a pig sniffing out truffles.

"Selecting Track mode does more to limit throttle-on oversteer than I expected. It conservatively manages the power as you accelerate away from an apex. Still, this is a pretty sharp drive for such a heavy sports car. I had the confidence to edge it right up to the curbs even when driving it at full kill.

"As fast as the Jag is, the comparison to a McLaren 720S driven by another attendee was startling. Yes, the 720S costs more than double the SVR, but the 720S straight-up mauled the Jag as we entered the banking. It wasn't even a contest. Anyway, the tires and brakes held up fine (I was cognizant of the fact that I needed to drive the Jag home later), and I didn't encounter any fade." — Jason Kavanagh, senior vehicle test engineer

"The Jaguar totally felt at home when I drove it through the scenic Columbia River Gorge. The weather cooperated so it was a great day just to enjoy a nice, rhythmic drive. Our F-Type dances around curves, hugs the tighter ones real close, and makes one chuckle with its crackling and burbling exhaust. Open the windows, let the fresh air in and simply enjoy the drive." — Rex Tokeshi-Torres, vehicle testing technician

"Oregon is well-known for its rainy weather. What is not well-known is that some of the roads, especially those near Mount Hood, have deep ruts where the water can pool, which is due to people using studded tires for winter driving. Yes, our F-Type has AWD, but it's also shod with summer tires. All-wheel drive isn't some magic cure-all for every driving situation, so you have to be mindful of your situation.

"The Jag's Rain/Snow/Ice driving mode came in handy. It brings about a more gradual power delivery and reduces the chance of overwhelming the tires with too much power (which is quite easy to do in the Jag). It gave the Jaguar a feeling of sure-footedness that it wouldn't have without the mode engaged. Even with the mode engaged, the F-Type's rear end still got skittish every now and then. And during one major rain, it got downright scary.

"That 1-hour, 45-minute rainy trek was a long one. Traction and stability control can help, but ultimately you're the one responsible. Be alert and always in control." — Rex Tokeshi-Torres

Comfort

"Performance bucket seats aren't known to be the most comfortable things to sit on during a long road trip. I also know that my co-worker Travis can't stand the seats in our Jag. But honestly, I felt different about it. I wouldn't call our Jag plush, but it wasn't uncomfortable either. By the fifth hour on the trip [to Oregon], my left leg did get a little restless and slightly numb, but I moved the seat back slightly, shifted my weight, and it was fine. Being that they are performance buckets, they felt good and supportive on mountain roads during switchbacks and long curves." — Rex Tokeshi-Torres

Utility

"While packing for our vacation to Oregon, my wife forgot that we were taking a small coupe instead of an SUV. The look on her face was priceless when she stepped outside — you know, that jaw-on-the-floor look. What is usually effortless in almost any SUV becomes a game of Tetris in the F-Type. Thankfully, it's a hatchback!

"We had two soft duffel bags, two computer backpacks, one hard carry-on suitcase, a camera tripod, an umbrella, a bunch of snacks, and two pairs of running shoes for working out. It took a little bit of tweaking and reconfiguring, but we got everything to fit and even had a little bit of wiggle room to spare." — Rex Tokeshi-Torres

Technology-Audio

"It is nice to know that Jaguar is mindful of how long you are on the road, but the F-Type's 'Take a Break' notification can go pound sand. You actually get two of these reminders. The first one is a white-colored notice that comes on after driving nonstop for three hours. Thankfully, you can remove it by pressing the OK button on the steering wheel. It'll go away for an hour. But that's when the second one, a persistent yellow one, pops up. The only way to get rid of that one is to either stop the car or go through the instrument panel menu and deactivate it. I chose the latter. " — Rex Tokeshi-Torres

Miscellaneous

"When a long-term test car's departure draws nigh, I always reflect on how my feelings have changed since it arrived. In the SVR's case, my appreciation has grown substantially over time. Initially, I dismissed it as a silly boy-racer thing that should at least offer a manual transmission to go with its wings, strakes and gills. But after probably a few thousand miles in the driver's seat — I've driven this thing all over the state — I gotta admit, I'm smitten.

"As I've said before, the suspension is surprisingly compliant, and this car loves high-speed touring. It's a delightful combination of sports car and GT, at once doing justice to its XJS and XK ancestors and capably competing head to head with the Porsche 911. Throw in the instantaneous throttle response of the supercharged V8 — try to find that in any current 911 save the GT3 — and the SVR's (or just regular R's) greatness seems undeniable. I love it. For me, it's right up there with the best all-around performance cars on the market." — Josh Sadlier, director, content strategy