Here Are All the EVs in Our Long-Term Test Fleet

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV

One of our more adventurous long-termers so far has been the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV. Soon after taking delivery of the SUV, it lit up with warnings causing us to send it to the dealer for a prolonged period of time. After they made the fixes (and lifted the stop-sale) we got our Blazer back and have just now started to really dig into the evaluation process. Things have not been great so far — we’re hoping that Chevy’s other EVs will hit the market without the same problems.