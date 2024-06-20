- At Edmunds, we currently have nine EVs in our long-term test fleet.
Here Are All the EVs in Our Long-Term Test Fleet
We've got some standout winners ... and some standout losers
There's lots of change at the moment within the EV world, and that’s why we have nine of them currently in our long-term test fleet. Our group of EVs includes cars, trucks and SUVs with a huge variation in price and capability.
The goal with our long-term test cars is to share with you exactly what they're like to live with in the real world and report the good and bad along the way. Here's a breakdown of what we own and how the tests are going.
2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range
Let’s start with the newest EV in our fleet, the 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range. Our initial impressions are that Tesla has come a long way with overall quality, fixing many of the things we disliked about the old Model 3. This new version has a much better interior with nice touches like ambient lighting and a killer sound system. The car completed 338 miles in our Edmunds EV Range Test, or 3 miles less than its EPA estimate. We have many more miles to cover in our new Tesla, but so far, so good.
2020 Tesla Model Y Performance
From the newest car in our fleet to the oldest, our 2020 Tesla Model Y Performance. We’ve put over 40,000 miles on the clock since delivery, and our overall consensus is mostly negative. The Tesla’s interior has degraded over time with squeaks and rattles abound. That said, we’ve been impressed since day one by the Performance’s rapid acceleration — and its ability to U-Drag, of course. If Tesla decides to make a new Model Y Performance, with all of the upgrades found in the face-lifted Model 3, that sounds like a much nicer proposition.
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E has been the definition of a trouble-free EV since we bought it. We’re approaching 20,000 miles, and the car has never been to a dealer for service or a major recall. We’ve experienced some bugs with the infotainment on occasion, but apart from that, Ford’s Mustang SUV has our seal of approval.
2022 Rivian R1T Launch Edition
We've experienced owning several cars from startup manufacturers, and our favorite among them is the 2022 Rivian R1T Launch Edition. The Rivian mobile service team has worked on our truck multiple times, fixing some trim piece issues and addressing a minor recall. Each time the experience was quick and painless — though our tonneau cover still remains broken after months without a fix. If we had to do it over again, we would buy the dual-motor version of the R1T instead of the quad-motor to save some money and get better range.
2022 Ford F-150 Lighting
The Ford F-150 Lightning is our back-to-back Edmunds Top Rated Electric Truck for a reason. This full-size pickup is still the best at mimicking everything a gas-powered truck can do with few compromises. We still love novel features like the ProPower onboard generator and BlueCruise hands-free driving tech but wish that the Lightning would charge faster. The range estimate also falls dramatically when you need to tow.
2024 BMW i5 M60
After winning our 2024 Edmunds Top Rated Electric Car award, the BMW i5 joined our long-term fleet soon after. This is the only EV that we did not purchase — BMW provided this vehicle for our test. While the i5 is still new to us, its first impression is a strong one. The car put down some very good numbers on our test track and outperformed its range estimate.
2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV
One of our more adventurous long-termers so far has been the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV. Soon after taking delivery of the SUV, it lit up with warnings causing us to send it to the dealer for a prolonged period of time. After they made the fixes (and lifted the stop-sale) we got our Blazer back and have just now started to really dig into the evaluation process. Things have not been great so far — we’re hoping that Chevy’s other EVs will hit the market without the same problems.
2023 Fisker Ocean Extreme
There are wild ownership experiences and then there is the Fisker Ocean. After we purchased a 2023 Ocean Extreme last year, just about everything for the company started going wrong and it filed for bankruptcy protection this week. As for the car, we’ve experienced glitches and software bugs since day one. We wouldn’t recommend buying one.
2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring
The 2022 Lucid Air GT is the most expensive long-term test car we’ve ever purchased. We’ve always had great things to say about the Air’s driving characteristics — and its range. But the interior quality and constant software updates haven't left a great impression. The Air lineup only seems to get better with time, though, which makes us hopeful about Lucid's future.
Edmunds says
Owning vehicles from legacy automakers and start-ups has made for an interesting range of experiences with our long-term fleet. For the latest updates, make sure to follow our long-term tests here.