Why did we get it?

There’s a short way and a long way to tell this part, so let’s start with the easy one. Ron Montoya, our senior consumer advice editor, who buys and sells all of Edmunds’ long-term test cars, said, “Well, we wanted the Long Range this time and we liked the blue. Simple as that.”

Of course, it wasn’t just the color that drove us to buy this Model 3. We chose the Long Range because it’s got a great mix of power and efficiency, and naturally, we want to hold Tesla accountable to its range claims. The standard 18-inch wheels are better for ride quality and give the car its maximum range potential.

Beyond that, our team wanted to buy a new Model 3 to see where Tesla is currently at as a company. We’ve reported issues and build quality problems with our past Teslas, and we’re eager to see if the new Model 3 represents a meaningful improvement.