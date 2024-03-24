For nearly 60 years the Easter Jeep Safari has been a celebration of all things Jeep. Enthusiasts from around the country make the trek to the otherworldly beautiful terrain of Moab, Utah, to test their vehicles' mettle — and sometimes metal — against some of the toughest trails you can imagine.

As one of the more enthusiast-aware brands, Jeep knows a good thing when it sees it, and has for years used EJS as an opportunity to showcase its thinking on the future of its products. It’s a sensible move since the vehicles are in their natural environment and surrounded by lovers of the brand. Plus, Jeep itself has a reputation of doing testing at Moab when nobody is looking, so it’s already a natural proving ground for the company.

This year, Jeep showed off four new concepts at EJS — two based on the Wrangler and one each on the Gladiator and Wagoneer — and we weigh in on whether they should remain in the concept stage or if we think they should wind up in dealerships.