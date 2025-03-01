Chevy Tahoe Cargo Test: How Much Fits Behind the Third Row?

There is underfloor storage in the Tahoe. I suppose propping up the floor might increase bag-holding ability, but I didn't find that it did. By contrast, the Traverse's underfloor area can be utilized for bag holding.

Let's get to the test. Here's some nice boilerplate information about the bags I use and their dimensions. There are two bags you'd definitely have to check at the airport: Big Gray (26 inches long x 16.5 inches wide x 12 inches deep) and Big Blue (26 x 16.5 x 10). There are three roll-aboards that usually fit as carry-on: Medium Tall (24 x 14 x 9), Medium Wide (23 x 15 x 9) and the smaller Green Bag (21 x 14 x 9.5). Finally, there's everyone's favorite Fancy Bag (21 x 12 x 11), a medium-size duffle.