- The QX65 Monograph previews a new entry in Infiniti's crossover lineup.
- It's based on the three-row QX60 but goes for a sportier look.
- Monograph means near-production in Infiniti-speak.
Infiniti QX65 Monograph Concept Previews a New Fastback Midsize Crossover
Based on the QX60, the QX65 also borrows design cues from the old Infiniti FX
Infiniti routinely reveals concept vehicles that are really just lightly disguised renditions of upcoming production models, adding "Monograph" to the eventual product's name to signify its imminence. This time, that fancy word is appended to the QX65 badge, a new nameplate that marks the return of the fastback-SUV silhouette to the brand's midsize offering. The not-quite-a-concept will be revealed at the 2025 edition of The Quail, an annual event that's part of Monterey Car Week.
All about design
Just as the Infiniti QX55 is the sporty-looking fastback sibling to the compact QX50, the QX65 is a slinky coupe-like utility based on the QX60 crossover. Aside from the modified roofline, there are few exterior design details that stray from the QX60 template. The QX65 gets a very similar front-end treatment, with headlights that appear to be lifted from the refreshed-for-2026 QX60, as well as a version of the bamboo-esque grille design that is instead inspired by the look of the plant when it's being blown in the wind.
The QX65's flowing silhouette is said to draw influence from the Infiniti FX, an early entry in the realm of sporty crossovers that give up some utility in the name of style. The link to the past is emphasized by a piece of bronze-colored trim above the side windows, and the roof terminates in a bespoilered liftgate. Its taillights differ from the QX60's in that they're full-width and feature notches similar to those on the lit-up front end. Interspersed among the notches are small protrusions that are said to evoke jet tailfins, a very small-scale detail compared to what's found on rear ends of American cars from the 1950s and '60s.
The QX65 Monograph is painted in a special hue called Twilight. Its satin finish transitions from red to purple to gold hues depending on the light, mimicking tones in the sky as the sun goes down.
Mostly unknown specs
While Infiniti's press release goes deep on design, there are no mentions of what's inside the QX65 Monograph or what will power it. Expect the powertrain to match that of the QX60, which uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine making 268 horsepower and 286 lb-ft of torque and mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. There's also the possibility (fingers crossed) that Infiniti will offer something a bit spicier to better match the QX65's sporty appearance.
Infiniti didn't share photos of the car's interior, or even describe it, but it's a pretty safe bet that the cabin will hew closely to the QX60's. The only change to expect is a reduction in seating capacity; the QX60 features three rows of seats, accommodating up to seven passengers, but the 65's raked roofline likely eats into what would be a third row. Therefore, the QX65 should be a two-row, five-seat affair with less cargo space than the QX60.
We shouldn't have long to wait for those and more details, though. Infiniti pretty clearly teases the production reveal, saying that we'll "see the extraordinary made real in the coming months."