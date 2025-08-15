Infiniti QX65 Monograph Concept Previews a New Fastback Midsize Crossover

Infiniti routinely reveals concept vehicles that are really just lightly disguised renditions of upcoming production models, adding "Monograph" to the eventual product's name to signify its imminence. This time, that fancy word is appended to the QX65 badge, a new nameplate that marks the return of the fastback-SUV silhouette to the brand's midsize offering. The not-quite-a-concept will be revealed at the 2025 edition of The Quail, an annual event that's part of Monterey Car Week.

All about design

Just as the Infiniti QX55 is the sporty-looking fastback sibling to the compact QX50, the QX65 is a slinky coupe-like utility based on the QX60 crossover. Aside from the modified roofline, there are few exterior design details that stray from the QX60 template. The QX65 gets a very similar front-end treatment, with headlights that appear to be lifted from the refreshed-for-2026 QX60, as well as a version of the bamboo-esque grille design that is instead inspired by the look of the plant when it's being blown in the wind.