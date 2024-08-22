Skip to main content

Edmunds U-Drags: Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing vs. Hyundai Ioniq 5 N — Traditional V8 Takes on EV Power

It's a supercharged V8 versus a potent EV from there and back

Edmunds U-Drags: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N vs. Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
  • It's classic V8 power versus modern electric performance.
  • The CT5-V Blackwing has more power and weighs less than the Ioniq 5 N.
  • Can the Ioniq 5 N prevail over this beast of a luxury sedan?

This Edmunds U-Drags pairing pits classic American muscle against what could be the future of performance cars. Representing Detroit is the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. This is America's premiere performance sedan, combining Cadillac's traditional luxury strengths with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that sends 668 horsepower to the rear wheels and a chassis that's been tuned to take full advantage. Our test car featured a 10-speed automatic transmission, but a six-speed manual is also available, a rarity in this kind of car regardless of manufacturer. Why did we choose the automatic? It's quicker.

Representing the future is the awesome Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. The first all-electric vehicle from Hyundai's fledging N performance sub-brand, the Ioniq 5 N has two electric motors that combine for 601 horsepower, suspension and brake upgrades to make it track-worthy, and even artificial engine noises because, let's face it, old habits die hard.

It's a classic battle. Will the Caddy's massive V8 and lower weight win the day? Or can the Hyundai's incredible torque, track-tuned suspension and all-wheel drive take the prize? There's only one way to find out, so check out the video to see who wins this U-Drags faceoff!

Edmunds says

These two cars represent two different approaches to modern performance cars, and while there's a clear winner in our U-Drags competition, they're both amazing machines.

