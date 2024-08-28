- Hyundai's big three-row EV will be called Ioniq 9.
- It should make its debut later this year.
- Expect swoopier looks outside than the EV9, but with a familiar cabin.
The Hyundai Ioniq 9 Name Is Official: Here's Everything We Know
The Kia EV9's Hyundai-born sibling isn't far away
Hyundai's three-row electric SUV will be here by the end of the year and we now know for sure that it will be called Ioniq 9. This was a bit of a question mark for a while, as the concept that debuted the big EV's design was called the Seven Concept (which would have slotted it directly above the Ioniq 5). But that name was never quite set in stone, and today at Hyundai's investor day the company confirmed that Seven is to become 9.
Hyundai Ioniq 9: Here's what we know
So what can we expect from the Hyundai Ioniq 9? For starters, we're pretty sure it's going to make its official debut in November at the 2024 Los Angeles Auto Show. LAAS is where the Ioniq 7 Concept made its first appearance back in 2021, and it would be a fitting place to show off that car's production counterpart for the first time.
We fully expect it to look very similar to the concept — Hyundai has a history of being able to carry over designs from concept to production without too much disruption. The big three-row will share its overall dimensions with the current Palisade, but it will feature a longer wheelbase and thereby have more room in the third row. It won't be as boxy as the EV9, however, as the spy shots reveal swoopier bodywork. The windshield isn't as upright and the rest of the bodywork is far more rounded, especially as you move rearward.
We also get a good look at the Ioniq 9's interior in this most recent batch of spy shots, and Hyundai fans won't be surprised by what they see. In fact, the front part of the interior looks almost identical to the new Santa Fe — even the steering wheels cannot be told apart. The main difference inside the front of the passenger cell is that the center console doesn't connect to the dashboard (it does in the Santa Fe). Instead there is a gap between the console and dash, and this is more than likely because the Ioniq 9 won't have to hide a transmission tunnel because, well, there isn't a transmission.
Specs are still under wraps, but we expect the trim layouts to follow the pattern that was set by the Kia EV9. That means there will be a base model with rear-wheel drive; a long-range version of the base model with a touch more equipment and, erm, more range; an all-wheel-drive model; and a top-of-the-line trim with AWD and all the bells and whistles. We expect it to start at just under $60,000 and rise to around $80,000 when fully maxed out.
You can expect its max range to top out at about 315 miles, with base models getting somewhere closer to 250 miles. Like every other EV on sale, we'll be sure to put it through our real-world Edmunds EV Range Test to verify just how far it can actually go (and to see if it exceeds its EPA estimates as many Hyundai Group EVs have). Because it will be based on E-GMP — the shared architecture that Kia, Hyundai and Genesis all use — it will feature an 800-volt architecture and fast charging at a peak of well over 200 kW.