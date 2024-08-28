The Hyundai Ioniq 9 Name Is Official: Here's Everything We Know

We fully expect it to look very similar to the concept — Hyundai has a history of being able to carry over designs from concept to production without too much disruption. The big three-row will share its overall dimensions with the current Palisade, but it will feature a longer wheelbase and thereby have more room in the third row. It won't be as boxy as the EV9, however, as the spy shots reveal swoopier bodywork. The windshield isn't as upright and the rest of the bodywork is far more rounded, especially as you move rearward.

We also get a good look at the Ioniq 9's interior in this most recent batch of spy shots, and Hyundai fans won't be surprised by what they see. In fact, the front part of the interior looks almost identical to the new Santa Fe — even the steering wheels cannot be told apart. The main difference inside the front of the passenger cell is that the center console doesn't connect to the dashboard (it does in the Santa Fe). Instead there is a gap between the console and dash, and this is more than likely because the Ioniq 9 won't have to hide a transmission tunnel because, well, there isn't a transmission.