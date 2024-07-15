Skip to main content

Genesis Is Working on a Brand-New EV-Only Architecture; It's Coming Soon

An all-electric platform that could be exclusive to the brand is coming

2025 Genesis GV60 Magma Concept
  written by
    Senior News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
    edited by
    Manager, News
    Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Today, he leads the news team in developing cutting-edge news articles, opinion pieces and sneak peeks at upcoming vehicles. Favorite cars that he's driven during his tenure at Edmunds include the 991-era Porsche 911 Turbo S, Rolls-Royce Ghost and several generations of Honda Odyssey (really).
  • Genesis is working on a new EV platform.
  • It could be exclusive to Genesis, too, not shared with Hyundai and Kia as E-GMP is.
  • We'll learn more about it soon.

Hyundai, Kia and Genesis have been well ahead of the EV curve among legacy automakers. Since the launch of the Ioniq 5 in 2022, the three brands have been on an almost flat-out EV sprint. The Ioniq 5 was our first time behind the wheel of a car that was built on Hyundai Group's E-GMP platform, its fully scalable, dedicated EV architecture. Genesis only has one of the three EVs it currently sells — the GV60 — on this platform, but it won't be making any more. 

We spoke to Mike Song, the global head of Genesis, and John Son, head of Genesis' global product office, at a roundtable at the Goodwood Festival of Speed where the brand confirmed E-GMP is already on its way out for Genesis. The upcoming refresh of the GV60 will be the last of the Genesis line to ride on E-GMP. The GV60 will likely get revised looks that bring it even more in line with the design themes seen across other Genesis models, a larger battery pack, and more range. 

The brand also announced that the Genesis GV60 Magma concept from this year's New York Auto Show will make it to production next year.

Genesis Magma cars at Goodwood Festival of speed

After the GV60 refresh, all of the brand's upcoming EVs will be built on an all-new platform. The new platform might be exclusive to Genesis, too. Hyundai has yet to pull the wraps off the Ioniq 9 (the new name given to the Ioniq 7 concept, the original name for its upcoming three-row EV SUV), and that will still be on E-GMP. As for Kia, it's waiting to release the EV3, a small EV crossover that's also based on the platform Genesis will no longer use. 

What about timing? And what will the new platform be called? All we were told is that we'll learn more about it in the near future. That said, given how quickly Hyundai and Genesis like to roll out new models, it doesn't seem like we'll have to wait very long to get the finer details about the brand's electric future. We think that by the end of this year we'll learn more about what's coming next.

Edmunds says

An EV-only architecture better suited to the needs of a luxury brand like Genesis will only make the brand more competitive against the upcoming Audi, Mercedes and BMW EVs.

Nick Yekikian



Cameron Rogers



