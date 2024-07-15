Genesis Is Working on a Brand-New EV-Only Architecture; It's Coming Soon

Hyundai, Kia and Genesis have been well ahead of the EV curve among legacy automakers. Since the launch of the Ioniq 5 in 2022, the three brands have been on an almost flat-out EV sprint. The Ioniq 5 was our first time behind the wheel of a car that was built on Hyundai Group's E-GMP platform, its fully scalable, dedicated EV architecture. Genesis only has one of the three EVs it currently sells — the GV60 — on this platform, but it won't be making any more.

We spoke to Mike Song, the global head of Genesis, and John Son, head of Genesis' global product office, at a roundtable at the Goodwood Festival of Speed where the brand confirmed E-GMP is already on its way out for Genesis. The upcoming refresh of the GV60 will be the last of the Genesis line to ride on E-GMP. The GV60 will likely get revised looks that bring it even more in line with the design themes seen across other Genesis models, a larger battery pack, and more range.

The brand also announced that the Genesis GV60 Magma concept from this year's New York Auto Show will make it to production next year.