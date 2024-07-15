- Genesis is working on a new EV platform.
- It could be exclusive to Genesis, too, not shared with Hyundai and Kia as E-GMP is.
- We'll learn more about it soon.
Genesis Is Working on a Brand-New EV-Only Architecture; It's Coming Soon
An all-electric platform that could be exclusive to the brand is coming
Hyundai, Kia and Genesis have been well ahead of the EV curve among legacy automakers. Since the launch of the Ioniq 5 in 2022, the three brands have been on an almost flat-out EV sprint. The Ioniq 5 was our first time behind the wheel of a car that was built on Hyundai Group's E-GMP platform, its fully scalable, dedicated EV architecture. Genesis only has one of the three EVs it currently sells — the GV60 — on this platform, but it won't be making any more.
We spoke to Mike Song, the global head of Genesis, and John Son, head of Genesis' global product office, at a roundtable at the Goodwood Festival of Speed where the brand confirmed E-GMP is already on its way out for Genesis. The upcoming refresh of the GV60 will be the last of the Genesis line to ride on E-GMP. The GV60 will likely get revised looks that bring it even more in line with the design themes seen across other Genesis models, a larger battery pack, and more range.
The brand also announced that the Genesis GV60 Magma concept from this year's New York Auto Show will make it to production next year.
After the GV60 refresh, all of the brand's upcoming EVs will be built on an all-new platform. The new platform might be exclusive to Genesis, too. Hyundai has yet to pull the wraps off the Ioniq 9 (the new name given to the Ioniq 7 concept, the original name for its upcoming three-row EV SUV), and that will still be on E-GMP. As for Kia, it's waiting to release the EV3, a small EV crossover that's also based on the platform Genesis will no longer use.
What about timing? And what will the new platform be called? All we were told is that we'll learn more about it in the near future. That said, given how quickly Hyundai and Genesis like to roll out new models, it doesn't seem like we'll have to wait very long to get the finer details about the brand's electric future. We think that by the end of this year we'll learn more about what's coming next.
Edmunds says
An EV-only architecture better suited to the needs of a luxury brand like Genesis will only make the brand more competitive against the upcoming Audi, Mercedes and BMW EVs.