- Cadillac envisions its first V-Series off-roader with the Elevated Velocity concept.
- It's intended to target affluent younger buyers.
- This isn't the first time we've seen a concept like this.
Cadillac Elevated Velocity Concept First Look: Off-Roading Wellness
How about some red light therapy as your autonomous Caddy hits the dirt?
Predicting the automotive industry's future isn't as hard as you might think. The Cadillac Elevated Velocity concept previews a strange but glamorous way to go off-road years from now.
The inclusion of a "V" in its name is intentional, as, for the most part, it's a design study intended to give us a glimpse into the potential future of a new V-Series product. This vision is made all the more interesting given this SUV's tall height and clear off-roading intentions — a world that Cadillac currently does not play in. Oh, and there's also gullwing doors, AI tech and red light therapy.
A V-Series off-roader?
Like most concepts, the Elevated Velocity allows Cadillac to dream a little and imagine how it might implement emerging technologies into upcoming products. While this is important for the marque as a whole, it's vital for its V-Series sub-brand as it struggles to gain attention in a crowded luxury performance space. What began as a lineup of fast sedans with big V8 engines has now expanded to include offerings like the Escalade-V and a growing portfolio of EVs.
The Elevated Velocity pushes Cadillac's performance arm into uncharted waters. In theory, the concept is a sound one. Among luxury carmakers, it's impossible to miss Rivian's success with the R1S and the cash cow that is the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. However, to avoid building yet another boxy, tall-riding SUV, the Elevated Velocity takes a more stylish approach with softer edges, an opulent cabin with space for four, and autonomous driving capabilities. Not to mention the light-up wheels.
Off-roading meets wellness
Ask Cadillac and it'll tell you that its V-Series customer is the youngest and most affluent the brand serves. This stat is not surprising when you consider that Rolls-Royce's introduction of its sporty Black Badge series immediately brought the average age of its buyers from the geriatric to a spritely 42 years old. This is who the American carmaker wants to court: a younger, more tech-savvy and wealthy customer base that enjoys the aesthetics of an active lifestyle. The kind of people for whom "wellness" ranks as one of their most-used words.
In this spirit, Cadillac envisions the Elevated Velocity as a vehicle that restores its occupants as it shuttles them around. So much so that it incorporates red light therapy, a fun play on its red-on-red interior, as its autonomous software wafts you along to your destination. It'll even offer guided breathing exercises to ensure you arrive properly relaxed for your next outdoor adventure.
Should you want to do some driving, the Elevated Velocity's yoke-style steering wheel and pedals will extend to meet you. Yet, because there's no dashboard-mounted screen, the wheel itself sports a small one to display all the necessary information. Given this crossover's concept status, Cadillac didn't speak on its performance; it's just an electric vehicle with enough power to be considered adequate for a V model.
Will Cadillac ever build it?
Recall what we said earlier about telling the future? While there's no way to know whether or not Cadillac will ever build something like the Elevated Velocity, it's certainly thinking about it.
In early 2023, Audi unveiled the Activesphere, its take on an electric luxury off-roader. It rides high but incorporates a heavily sloped roof. It envisions a world of autonomous AI-influenced vehicles, has a firm focus on the wellness of its passengers, and has red seats. Sound familiar?
The same holds true if you zoom into the ultra-luxe boutique market. A few months after Audi showed its vision, Automobili Pininfarina unveiled its own. The Pura Vision concept employs a formula you should be familiar with by now. It's a tall electric luxury off-roader with a sloped roof, knobby tires and, like the Cadillac, a set of gullwing doors.
We mention this not to imply that carmakers are copying one another's work but to present a pattern. These brands see a demand for a vehicle of this type, so much so that they answer the question in startlingly similar ways. But like the other two concepts, the Elevated Velocity's future remains a distant one at best. But with a brand like Cadillac pushing more prominently into both the electric and performance genres, a car like this could one day exist — weird wellness features and all.