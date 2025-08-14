Predicting the automotive industry's future isn't as hard as you might think. The Cadillac Elevated Velocity concept previews a strange but glamorous way to go off-road years from now.

The inclusion of a "V" in its name is intentional, as, for the most part, it's a design study intended to give us a glimpse into the potential future of a new V-Series product. This vision is made all the more interesting given this SUV's tall height and clear off-roading intentions — a world that Cadillac currently does not play in. Oh, and there's also gullwing doors, AI tech and red light therapy.