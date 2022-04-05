Honda and GM Partner Up, Plan to Build Millions of EVs

The first part of the plan involves rolling out vehicles the two companies have already worked on. Those include the upcoming 2024 Honda Prologue, a fully electric crossover that will enter what is quickly becoming the hottest segment in the industry. It will have to contend with the likes of the Subaru Solterra, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ford Mustang Mach-E and others. Shortly after the Prologue makes its debut, Acura will unveil its first EV SUV, which will likely be based on the same platform but do battle with the Genesis GV60 and Tesla Model Y.

The companies will then share resources in an effort to bring down the cost of manufacturing batteries by collaborating on manufacturing methods that will, eventually, make these cars cheaper to build and buy. GM also has its Ultium battery factory, dubbed Factory Zero, already up and running. The first vehicles from this partnership will use those next-generation batteries. Honda and GM are both working on solid-state battery tech, which will make EVs cheaper, decrease charge times and benefit range.