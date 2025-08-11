2025 Nissan Murano Road Trip Review: Not Quite a Luxury Crossover

If there's one thing I'm doing a lot of these days, it's driving in stop-and-go traffic. And as I pull out of our test track's parking lot on a Friday evening, it's business as usual. What's unusual, though, is my destination and the car I'm driving. It's my first time behind the wheel of the recently updated Nissan Murano, or any Murano, and its shiny new 12.3-inch central display tells me I'm headed to Lake Arrowhead. So, some Friday evening Los Angeles rush hour traffic, a $53,950 Nissan crossover, and a village just north of San Bernardino, California. An ideal first encounter?

Right off the bat, there's much to like about the updated Murano. Its cabin is well insulated and rides nicely, even on LA's mistreated highways. Its interior is equally lovely, with this tester sporting a stylish two-tone configuration with perforated and diamond-stitched seats. As is common in the rest of the industry, Nissan adopted a "less is more" approach. Most of your core controls now live on one of two identical 12.3-inch screens, while a row of haptic feedback buttons poke through some wood-like trim, leaving just a handful of physical controls to interact with.