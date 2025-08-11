- This road trip is my first drive in the recently refreshed Murano.
- Its new inline-four engine has fewer cylinders, less power and more torque.
- The Platinum's as-tested price is $53,950. Ouch.
2025 Nissan Murano Road Trip Review: Not Quite a Luxury Crossover
Nissan wants to make an upmarket push, and the Murano heads in the right direction. Mostly.
If there's one thing I'm doing a lot of these days, it's driving in stop-and-go traffic. And as I pull out of our test track's parking lot on a Friday evening, it's business as usual. What's unusual, though, is my destination and the car I'm driving. It's my first time behind the wheel of the recently updated Nissan Murano, or any Murano, and its shiny new 12.3-inch central display tells me I'm headed to Lake Arrowhead. So, some Friday evening Los Angeles rush hour traffic, a $53,950 Nissan crossover, and a village just north of San Bernardino, California. An ideal first encounter?
Right off the bat, there's much to like about the updated Murano. Its cabin is well insulated and rides nicely, even on LA's mistreated highways. Its interior is equally lovely, with this tester sporting a stylish two-tone configuration with perforated and diamond-stitched seats. As is common in the rest of the industry, Nissan adopted a "less is more" approach. Most of your core controls now live on one of two identical 12.3-inch screens, while a row of haptic feedback buttons poke through some wood-like trim, leaving just a handful of physical controls to interact with.
From an aesthetic perspective, the Murano's cabin is practically faultless. This crossover has premium aspirations and a cabin that appears fit for the role. That is, as is often the case on a long road trip, you start to poke around.
Although much of the Murano's switchgear has the look of a product aiming to move further upmarket, the feel just isn't there. Recall those haptic feedback buttons I mentioned? They're not very responsive, so making quick adjustments to your air conditioning is far more cumbersome than it should be. It's a similar story with the controls on the twin-spoke steering wheel. They just don't do what you want when you ask for it. And given that the buttons control every function on the Murano's digital instrument cluster, it's an annoyance you likely won't get used to over time.
Thankfully, its seats don't annoy you at all. Even as I inch my way out of LA, I'm perfectly comfortable and well supported. This range-topping Platinum trim gets notable extras such as heated and cooled front chairs, making a plush cushion much more inviting. Paired with a soft and quiet ride, the Murano may have faults, but it has plenty of strengths.
Yet, as I point this Nissan's nose toward the San Bernardino Mountains, it begins to struggle. While its 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine is new for 2025, it's down on power compared to the outgoing 3.5-liter V6. As it stands, the Murano's new heart develops 241 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. That's 19 fewer horses but 20 extra lb-ft. Shouldn't that extra grunt help, you ask? Well, consider that this midsize crossover tipped our scales at 4,388 pounds, or exactly 300 pounds more than the outgoing model.
So as I begin to pick up altitude, the Murano's new nine-speed automatic transmission needs to kick down constantly to keep the revs high and preserve its forward momentum. While it's a decent engine and transmission combo around town, it struggles under even moderate strain. And as it revs to the moon, it introduces additional noise and vibrations, detracting from its otherwise isolated interior. Peep the EPA's estimates, however, and you see that despite sporting two fewer cylinders and a turbo, the Murano manages just 23 mpg combined (21 city/27 highway), the same as the outgoing model.
With Lake Arrowhead just a few miles away and lush trees lining the road on either side, I stop to grab some pictures and a quick break after a few hours behind the wheel. It's also my first chance to give the Murano a proper look. And while I wasn't a huge fan at first glance, its styling grows on you the more time you spend in its orbit. It's not the most stylish crossover on sale, but it's a major improvement over the outgoing model's bulbous look.
As I pull into my hotel, having covered 100 miles over a few hours at a snail's pace, I'm left with mixed feelings about Nissan's latest. Its cabin has a premium look, its exterior is somewhat stylish, and it's a comfortable road trip vehicle. But weighing that against its $53,950 as-tested price makes for mixed feelings.
This range-topping Platinum starts at $50,990, including destination. Factor in extras such as its $425 premium paint, $675 exterior ground lighting, $510 carpeted floor mats, and you get up to that as-tested figure. This places the Murano dangerously close to a Lexus RX, a crossover that doesn't inch toward luxury; it's already there.
On the value side, there are better options even within Nissan's lineup. Consider that a top-spec Pathfinder Platinum starts at roughly the same price despite offering far greater space, comparable build quality, and a superior powertrain.
Sure, the Murano makes improvements that you'd expect from a premium product, but there are limitations you shouldn't have to deal with at this price point, like the strained engine and compromised usability. While the Murano is undoubtedly headed in the right direction, it still has more mountains to climb before it should be considered a luxury car.