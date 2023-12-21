Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. Massive Honda, Acura Fuel Pump Recall Includes 2.5 Million Cars

Massive Honda, Acura Fuel Pump Recall Includes 2.5 Million Cars

Accords, Civics, CR-Vs and even the Acura NSX supercar are affected

2019 Acura NSX front three-quarter
  • by
    Director, Editorial Content
    Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of car-related articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of Editorial Content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com and CNET Roadshow. Steven has also contributed to Car and Driver, Top Gear, and dozens of other automotive publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook and whip around Los Angeles in his 1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata.
  • A number of late-model Honda and Acura vehicles are affected by a fuel pump recall.
  • A whopping 2,539,902 vehicles from the 2017 to 2020 model years are being recalled.
  • Everything from the high-volume Accord sedan to the low-volume NSX supercar is affected by this problem.

Honda announced Thursday what could very well end up being the largest automotive recall of 2023. More than 2.5 million Honda and Acura vehicles — 2,539,902, to be exact — are being recalled due to potentially faulty fuel pumps. This issue covers a wide variety of Honda and Acura vehicles from the 2017 to 2020 model years, and even the low-volume NSX supercar is affected.

Here's the complete list of Honda models being recalled:

  • 2018-2020 Accord
  • 2017-2020 Accord Hybrid
  • 2018-2020 Civic
  • 2018-2020 Civic Type R
  • 2018-2019 Clarity Plug-In Hybrid
  • 2018-2020 CR-V
  • 2020 CR-V Hybrid
  • 2018-2019 Fit
  • 2018-2020 HR-V
  • 2019-2020 Insight
  • 2018-2020 Odyssey
  • 2019-2020 Passport
  • 2018-2020 Ridgeline

And now, the Acuras:

  • 2018-2020 ILX
  • 2018-2020 MDX
  • 2018-2020 MDX Hybrid
  • 2017-2020 NSX
  • 2018-2020 RDX
  • 2018-2020 RLX
  • 2018-2020 TLX

The problem lies within the fuel pump itself, where the impeller "can deform and interfere with the fuel pump body, rendering the fuel pump inoperative," Honda said in a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. "If the fuel pump module is inoperative, the engine may not start or can stall while driving, increasing the risk of a crash or injury." Bad news, for sure.

Honda says it will begin notifying owners by mail beginning February 5.

Edmunds says

This news comes right on the heels of another major recall from Toyota and Lexus that concerns the passenger-side airbags of approximately 1 million vehicles. Will any other recall top these numbers before the end of the year? It's possible — but let's hope not.

by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of car-related articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of Editorial Content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com and CNET Roadshow. Steven has also contributed to Car and Driver, Top Gear, and dozens of other automotive publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook and whip around Los Angeles in his 1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata.

Photo Sponsored By
2024 Hyundai TUCSON
Learn more 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
Discover the unrivaled
100% Electric BMW iX.
Learn more at BMWUSA.com 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
The 3-Row MAZDA CX-90
Learn More on MazdaUSA.com 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2024 Honda Prologue
Learn More at ShopHonda.com 

Related information

Other models

Recent automotive news

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model