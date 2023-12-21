Massive Honda, Acura Fuel Pump Recall Includes 2.5 Million Cars

Honda announced Thursday what could very well end up being the largest automotive recall of 2023. More than 2.5 million Honda and Acura vehicles — 2,539,902, to be exact — are being recalled due to potentially faulty fuel pumps. This issue covers a wide variety of Honda and Acura vehicles from the 2017 to 2020 model years, and even the low-volume NSX supercar is affected.

Here's the complete list of Honda models being recalled:

2018-2020 Accord

2017-2020 Accord Hybrid

2018-2020 Civic

2018-2020 Civic Type R

2018-2019 Clarity Plug-In Hybrid

2018-2020 CR-V

2020 CR-V Hybrid

2018-2019 Fit

2018-2020 HR-V

2019-2020 Insight

2018-2020 Odyssey

2019-2020 Passport

2018-2020 Ridgeline

And now, the Acuras:

2018-2020 ILX

2018-2020 MDX

2018-2020 MDX Hybrid

2017-2020 NSX

2018-2020 RDX

2018-2020 RLX

2018-2020 TLX

The problem lies within the fuel pump itself, where the impeller "can deform and interfere with the fuel pump body, rendering the fuel pump inoperative," Honda said in a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. "If the fuel pump module is inoperative, the engine may not start or can stall while driving, increasing the risk of a crash or injury." Bad news, for sure.

Honda says it will begin notifying owners by mail beginning February 5.