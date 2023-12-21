- A number of late-model Honda and Acura vehicles are affected by a fuel pump recall.
- A whopping 2,539,902 vehicles from the 2017 to 2020 model years are being recalled.
- Everything from the high-volume Accord sedan to the low-volume NSX supercar is affected by this problem.
Massive Honda, Acura Fuel Pump Recall Includes 2.5 Million Cars
Accords, Civics, CR-Vs and even the Acura NSX supercar are affected
Honda announced Thursday what could very well end up being the largest automotive recall of 2023. More than 2.5 million Honda and Acura vehicles — 2,539,902, to be exact — are being recalled due to potentially faulty fuel pumps. This issue covers a wide variety of Honda and Acura vehicles from the 2017 to 2020 model years, and even the low-volume NSX supercar is affected.
Here's the complete list of Honda models being recalled:
- 2018-2020 Accord
- 2017-2020 Accord Hybrid
- 2018-2020 Civic
- 2018-2020 Civic Type R
- 2018-2019 Clarity Plug-In Hybrid
- 2018-2020 CR-V
- 2020 CR-V Hybrid
- 2018-2019 Fit
- 2018-2020 HR-V
- 2019-2020 Insight
- 2018-2020 Odyssey
- 2019-2020 Passport
- 2018-2020 Ridgeline
And now, the Acuras:
- 2018-2020 ILX
- 2018-2020 MDX
- 2018-2020 MDX Hybrid
- 2017-2020 NSX
- 2018-2020 RDX
- 2018-2020 RLX
- 2018-2020 TLX
The problem lies within the fuel pump itself, where the impeller "can deform and interfere with the fuel pump body, rendering the fuel pump inoperative," Honda said in a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. "If the fuel pump module is inoperative, the engine may not start or can stall while driving, increasing the risk of a crash or injury." Bad news, for sure.
Honda says it will begin notifying owners by mail beginning February 5.
Edmunds says
This news comes right on the heels of another major recall from Toyota and Lexus that concerns the passenger-side airbags of approximately 1 million vehicles. Will any other recall top these numbers before the end of the year? It's possible — but let's hope not.