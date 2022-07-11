Report: The Chrysler 300 Might Live On as an Electric Vehicle

Remember, Chrysler is right at the start of a reinvention. The Airflow Concept that debuted previewed both a specific product from Chrysler — an eventual EV SUV — and an all-new, entirely electric direction for the brand. According to Drive, a new electric-powered sedan and possible next generation of the 300 is also a part of that new direction, and we could see the new car as soon as 2026. The current 300 is more than a decade old, so a new one can't quite come soon enough.

According to Drive, what looks like an eventual 300 EV will be built on the large STLA EV platform and will have around 500 miles of electric range. The EV platform will also feature an 800-volt architecture that enables fast charging and allows the battery packs to be up to 118 kilowatt-hours in size. Both single- and dual-motor versions will reportedly be offered, and power outputs will range from 201 horsepower to 442 hp.