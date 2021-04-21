Here's Why the Acura RSX Type S Is Still Awesome

- The RSX replaced the Integra in America in 2001
- Even after 15 years, the RSX Type S is excellent to drive
- Uses a naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine that puts out more than 200 hp
Remember the Acura RSX? This was Acura's 2002 replacement for its Integra, the small hatchback that helped launch the brand. They were nearly identical when it came to length and wheelbase, but the new RSX was taller, heavier and wider. At the time, Acura enthusiasts bemoaned its absence and cursed the heavens.
But after a recent back-to-back drive of the original Acura Integra Type R and an RSX Type S from its final year of production, I'm convinced that the RSX was a worthy successor. It was cool in its day, but it's even better now, and it deserves a place in automotive history outside of the Integra's shadow.