Here's Why the Acura RSX Type S Is Still Awesome

Generations of high performance

Acura recently hosted an event and brought out several vehicles from its automotive archives — but these cars weren't just for show. They gave us special access for an afternoon along one of California's most famous roads: Angeles Crest Highway. Typically, automakers invite journalists to drive new and previously undriven vehicles. This event, however, combined vehicles both new and old in what Acura called a Heritage Drive. The lineup included the 2001 CL Type S, 2007 TL Type S, 2006 RSX Type S, 2021 NSX, 2021 TLX A-Spec, 2021 MDX A-Spec and a 2001 Integra Type R. I ruminated over my options and reached for the RSX keys first.

The RSX Type S was plenty powerful in its own right, putting out 201 hp and revving to an astonishing 8,000 rpm. It also had its fair share of game-changing engine tech when it was new. It was the first Acura vehicle to use i-VTEC, an "intelligent" valve-control system that used variable valve timing, and a camshaft phase control system called VTC (variable timing control). All that engineering meant it had a smoother idle, better throttle response at low rpm, and a more consistent power delivery.

Compared to today's crop of much-larger compact cars, the RSX feels nimble, agile and easier to drive than most. It's larger than the Type R, but the fun-to-drive spirit is still there. The seats are still comfortable, the VTEC system still makes fun noises, and the interior still feels upscale, even by 2021 standards.