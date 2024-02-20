GM Issues Stop-Sale for 2024 Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon

General Motors has issued a stop-sale order on both the 2024 GMC Canyon and the 2024 Chevy Colorado, the automaker's two midsize truck offerings. The stop-sale order was issued due to software-related problems that could affect as many as 15,000 units. GM is trying to ensure the quality of these trucks before they reach the hands of customers, but some pickups have already been shipped to dealerships.

According to a report from Automotive News, the potential issue was spotted during a validation test. Automakers often run these to ensure their cars, trucks and SUVs function as intended, but some of the vehicles GM tested displayed "intermittent software quality issues," per Brandee Barker, GM's vice president of global technology communications, in a statement to AN. The report states that a fix has been identified and installed on Colorados and Canyons that were shipped to dealerships yesterday morning. Given this, it's likely that a fix for models that left the factory before then will be on its way soon.