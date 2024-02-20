Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. GM Issues Stop-Sale for 2024 Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon

GM Issues Stop-Sale for 2024 Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon

Software gremlins strike GM products once more

2024 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison Front 3/4
  • Nick Yekikianby
    News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
  • General Motors has issued a stop-sale order for both of its midsize trucks, the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon.
  • The issue is not hardware- but software-related.
  • GM says the fix should be quick.

General Motors has issued a stop-sale order on both the 2024 GMC Canyon and the 2024 Chevy Colorado, the automaker's two midsize truck offerings. The stop-sale order was issued due to software-related problems that could affect as many as 15,000 units. GM is trying to ensure the quality of these trucks before they reach the hands of customers, but some pickups have already been shipped to dealerships.

According to a report from Automotive News, the potential issue was spotted during a validation test. Automakers often run these to ensure their cars, trucks and SUVs function as intended, but some of the vehicles GM tested displayed "intermittent software quality issues," per Brandee Barker, GM's vice president of global technology communications, in a statement to AN. The report states that a fix has been identified and installed on Colorados and Canyons that were shipped to dealerships yesterday morning. Given this, it's likely that a fix for models that left the factory before then will be on its way soon.

2024 GMC Canyon

This isn't the first time GM has issued a stop sale on one of its models due to software problems. Our long-term Chevy Blazer EV had 23 different faults just a few weeks after we purchased it and spent weeks at a dealership waiting for a fix. In that time Chevy issued a stop-sale on Blazer EVs that is active to this day. After the Blazer's stop-sale was implemented, GM instituted more rigorous software validation on its cars, and the Canyon and Colorado stop-sale orders are a result of that testing.

It's worth noting that we at Edmunds also purchased a Chevy Colorado for our long-term test fleet, but we don't know yet if the software issues GM has reported affect our vehicle. We reached out to General Motors for more information on what the nature of the issue is, how it presents itself, what we should look out for, and if our Colorado is safe to drive. We will update this article when we hear back from GM's representatives.

Edmunds says

We'll be sure to report back on our Colorado, if it has the issue, and how we fixed it.

Nick Yekikianby

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2024 Mitsubishi Outlander
Learn More at MitsubishiCars.com 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2024 Acura MDX
Learn More at Acura.com 
Photo Sponsored By
2024 Honda Prologue
Learn more 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2024 Polestar 2: The driver’s EV
Discover Now at Polestar.com 

Related information

Other models

Recent automotive news

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model