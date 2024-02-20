- General Motors has issued a stop-sale order for both of its midsize trucks, the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon.
- The issue is not hardware- but software-related.
- GM says the fix should be quick.
GM Issues Stop-Sale for 2024 Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon
Software gremlins strike GM products once more
General Motors has issued a stop-sale order on both the 2024 GMC Canyon and the 2024 Chevy Colorado, the automaker's two midsize truck offerings. The stop-sale order was issued due to software-related problems that could affect as many as 15,000 units. GM is trying to ensure the quality of these trucks before they reach the hands of customers, but some pickups have already been shipped to dealerships.
According to a report from Automotive News, the potential issue was spotted during a validation test. Automakers often run these to ensure their cars, trucks and SUVs function as intended, but some of the vehicles GM tested displayed "intermittent software quality issues," per Brandee Barker, GM's vice president of global technology communications, in a statement to AN. The report states that a fix has been identified and installed on Colorados and Canyons that were shipped to dealerships yesterday morning. Given this, it's likely that a fix for models that left the factory before then will be on its way soon.
This isn't the first time GM has issued a stop sale on one of its models due to software problems. Our long-term Chevy Blazer EV had 23 different faults just a few weeks after we purchased it and spent weeks at a dealership waiting for a fix. In that time Chevy issued a stop-sale on Blazer EVs that is active to this day. After the Blazer's stop-sale was implemented, GM instituted more rigorous software validation on its cars, and the Canyon and Colorado stop-sale orders are a result of that testing.
It's worth noting that we at Edmunds also purchased a Chevy Colorado for our long-term test fleet, but we don't know yet if the software issues GM has reported affect our vehicle. We reached out to General Motors for more information on what the nature of the issue is, how it presents itself, what we should look out for, and if our Colorado is safe to drive. We will update this article when we hear back from GM's representatives.
Edmunds says
We'll be sure to report back on our Colorado, if it has the issue, and how we fixed it.