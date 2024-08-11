2024 Toyota Tacoma: 1,000 Miles of Towing Made Easy

This desire for a new/used convertible sports car reignited my on-again-off-again search for a BMW Z3, a perennial web browser tab I've had open for about as long as I can remember. I found a great low-mileage specimen out in Boulder, Colorado — a Z3 M Roadster — and decided to just drive out in one of our long-term trucks, visit friends in nearby Denver, and tow the BMW back. Way easier than dealing with the California DMV and securing a temporary plate, anyway.

The first 1,000 miles

You can do Los Angeles to Denver in one shot; it's about 15 hours if traffic cooperates. But I decided to take my time, enjoy the scenery (I'd never been to Terrible's before) and split the drive up. The first leg was an even 666 miles from my house, through Death Valley (wow, what a coincidence) to a Holiday Inn Express in Green River, Utah. On the second day I'd carry on to Denver where I'd hang out for the weekend, thank a friend for inspecting the BMW by buying him dinner and a (few) shot(s) of Malört (IYKYK), and pick up my new M Roadster.

Admittedly, the Taco doesn't seem like it'd be a great road-tripper. The TRD Off-Road's all-terrain tires are loud on the pavement, its ride is, well, trucky, and it's not exactly a vehicle designed for comfort first and foremost. But after my first few hours behind the wheel, I was perfectly happy. The cooled seats worked a treat — something I wouldn't be able to say in our long-term Ranger — the chairs themselves were plenty comfy and the active driving aids made slogging down the highway a cinch. Toyota's adaptive cruise control is one of my favorites; I like that when you activate the turn signal to pass a slower-moving lead car, the system automatically starts to speed up, rather than waiting until you're already in the next lane. It's a more natural course of action.