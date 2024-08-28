Skip to main content

All Genesis Models Will Get Hybrids

It's all part of parent company Hyundai's plan to increase hybrid sales by 40% globally

  written by
    Director, Editorial Content
    Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of car-related articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET Roadshow, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Ars Technica, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, SlashGear, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and lust over small JDM cars that never made it to the States.
    edited by
    Senior News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
  • Genesis — Hyundai's luxury division — will add hybrid powertrains to all of its non-EV models.
  • Future hybrids will have regenerative braking and vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging tech.
  • This is part of a plan to increase Hyundai's global hybrid sales by 40%.

The Genesis luxury brand is about to get a major influx of electrification. As part of a huge push to increase global hybrid sales, the Hyundai Motor Co. said it will add hybrid variants to all of its Genesis products, excluding EV-only models like the GV60. The goal is for Hyundai to sell 1.3 million hybrids globally by 2028, an increase of 40%.

Genesis currently offers no hybrid models, but it does sell fully electric versions of the G80 sedan and GV70 crossover, in addition to the EV-only GV60. Genesis hybrids will leverage Hyundai's upcoming TMED-II hybrid system, which is expected to go into production in January 2025. Hyundai says its future hybrids will incorporate technologies like smart regenerative braking as well as vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging, which is where the car can power small devices — something several of the company's EVs can already do.

Hyundai will expand its overall application of hybrid technology "beyond compact and midsize cars" and will include small, large and luxury vehicles, "effectively doubling its current range from seven to 14 models," the company said in a statement.

"The company anticipates a surge in hybrid demand, particularly in North America, where it plans to increase its hybrid vehicle volume to 690,000 units by 2030," Hyundai said.

Furthermore, in order to meet these ambitious goals, Hyundai says it will build many of its new hybrids at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America facility in Georgia, alongside some of its dedicated EV models. "This strategy will allow the company to respond swiftly to the North American market, which currently faces a shortage of hybrid supply," Hyundai said.

Edmunds says

More and more automakers are walking back their commitments to going EV-only, so Hyundai's increased focus on hybrids makes a lot of sense. We look forward to seeing how these electrified powertrains improve the performance and efficiency of Genesis' already solid luxury cars.

Steven Ewing

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of car-related articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET Roadshow, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Ars Technica, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, SlashGear, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and lust over small JDM cars that never made it to the States.

Nick Yekikian

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

