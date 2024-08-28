All Genesis Models Will Get Hybrids

The Genesis luxury brand is about to get a major influx of electrification. As part of a huge push to increase global hybrid sales, the Hyundai Motor Co. said it will add hybrid variants to all of its Genesis products, excluding EV-only models like the GV60. The goal is for Hyundai to sell 1.3 million hybrids globally by 2028, an increase of 40%.

Genesis currently offers no hybrid models, but it does sell fully electric versions of the G80 sedan and GV70 crossover, in addition to the EV-only GV60. Genesis hybrids will leverage Hyundai's upcoming TMED-II hybrid system, which is expected to go into production in January 2025. Hyundai says its future hybrids will incorporate technologies like smart regenerative braking as well as vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging, which is where the car can power small devices — something several of the company's EVs can already do.