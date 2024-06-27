Genesis X Gran Racer Concept Doesn't Look Real

The performance figures also scream race car, and even taken with the grain of salt that concepts require, these specs are wild. The Gran Racer is a hybrid and Genesis says the mid-mounted, race-spec Lambda II V6 will also feature the electric supercharger technology found in the current G90. On its own, this engine produces 870 horsepower and 790 lb-ft of torque at a screaming 10,000 rpm. Joining it is an electric motor powering the front wheels that makes 670 hp and 225 lb-ft of torque. Combined output peaks at a bonkers 1,540 hp and 1,051 lb-ft of torque,

Designing for a video game offers a lot of freedom. At first glance, the only thing that's maybe destined for production off this vehicle is the Magma paint color. This striking orange hints at the forthcoming Magma performance line that the brand introduced a few months ago with the GV60 Magma concept.

The X Gran Racer features oversized aerodynamic elements wherever you look, from the active aerodynamic flaps at the front to the aggressive side skirts to the massive wing and rear diffuser at the rear. At each corner, the wheels have been shoved out to shorten the overhangs and provide even more of that race-car look. The rear wing, like much of the bodywork, is made of lightweight carbon fiber.