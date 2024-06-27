- This concept features a hybrid powertrain with a supercharged mid-mounted V6 and front-mounted electric motor.
- Total output is estimated to be 1,540 horsepower and 1,051 lb-ft of torque.
- If you want to drive it, go pick up the latest version of Gran Turismo.
Genesis X Gran Racer Concept Doesn't Look Real
Designed for a game, this concept also exists in reality
The thin line separating the digital world from the real one just got a little bit blurrier, as Genesis introduced a video game-based concept in the real world at the 2024 Busan International Mobility Show. When the sheet was pulled off of the Genesis X Gran Racer Vision Gran Turismo concept, it was clear that this vehicle lives much more in the realm of fantasy than reality.
The performance figures also scream race car, and even taken with the grain of salt that concepts require, these specs are wild. The Gran Racer is a hybrid and Genesis says the mid-mounted, race-spec Lambda II V6 will also feature the electric supercharger technology found in the current G90. On its own, this engine produces 870 horsepower and 790 lb-ft of torque at a screaming 10,000 rpm. Joining it is an electric motor powering the front wheels that makes 670 hp and 225 lb-ft of torque. Combined output peaks at a bonkers 1,540 hp and 1,051 lb-ft of torque,
Designing for a video game offers a lot of freedom. At first glance, the only thing that's maybe destined for production off this vehicle is the Magma paint color. This striking orange hints at the forthcoming Magma performance line that the brand introduced a few months ago with the GV60 Magma concept.
The X Gran Racer features oversized aerodynamic elements wherever you look, from the active aerodynamic flaps at the front to the aggressive side skirts to the massive wing and rear diffuser at the rear. At each corner, the wheels have been shoved out to shorten the overhangs and provide even more of that race-car look. The rear wing, like much of the bodywork, is made of lightweight carbon fiber.
As busy as the exterior looks, the interior heads in the opposite direction, with an emphasis on minimalism. There's a lack of controls of any kind, and instead of a steering wheel, the concept features a vaguely Formula-1-style yoke with a simple display attached to the top that presents pertinent racing data. Behind that, Genesis says that there's a panoramic display that spans much of the width of the front of the vehicle to deliver more information should you desire more screen time.
Edmunds says
While it isn't likely (to put it mildly) that this concept has any chance at all of being built, if you grab a copy of the latest Gran Turismo video game, you can get a sense of how it feels to pilot this wild thing around a track of your choosing. And with over 1,500 hp on tap, it'll probably be very, very fast.