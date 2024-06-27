Writer, producer and star

Before we created our now legendary U-Drags concept, we put our Shelby up against everything from a BMW M8 to our (also dearly departed) long-term Chevy Corvette Stingray, to a Porsche 911, a Tesla Model Y and even a Ford Mustang Mach-E — you know, just to show the new guy who's boss. While loud and fun, results were mixed, and our drivers lamented the one-dimensional nature of the straight-up drag race when the GT500 was built for so much more.

When U-Drags was undergoing feasibility testing, the GT500 was used as the primary test vehicle. With it, we determined the best locations, possible speeds, layout, and measurements for the course. So not only did the GT500 play an entertaining, recurring role in U-Drags, it helped shape the entire concept.