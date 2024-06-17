The 2024 Nissan Z Heritage Edition Is a Tempting Throwback

The 2024 Nissan Z Heritage Edition has just made its retrolicious debut as the brand celebrates its 55 years of Z history. Nissan fans and JDM enthusiasts alike have enjoyed the new Z since its relaunch in 2023 with smoothed-out edges, more powerful motor, and modern tech duds.

Now clad in look-at-me New Sight Orange paint, the exclusive color for this limited-quantity sports car, the Z Heritage Edition sports thick black striping that sweeps from the hood to the spoiler and more black stripe accents on the door panels. Unique Heritage Edition decals adorn the Z emblems on the side of the car. Nissan says the special run pays homage to the iconic S30-generation Datsun 240Z released in 1969, which was also offered in a bright orange hue.