The 2024 Nissan Z Heritage Edition Is a Tempting Throwback
Presented in a bright orange finish with black striping, you can't miss it
The 2024 Nissan Z Heritage Edition has just made its retrolicious debut as the brand celebrates its 55 years of Z history. Nissan fans and JDM enthusiasts alike have enjoyed the new Z since its relaunch in 2023 with smoothed-out edges, more powerful motor, and modern tech duds.
Now clad in look-at-me New Sight Orange paint, the exclusive color for this limited-quantity sports car, the Z Heritage Edition sports thick black striping that sweeps from the hood to the spoiler and more black stripe accents on the door panels. Unique Heritage Edition decals adorn the Z emblems on the side of the car. Nissan says the special run pays homage to the iconic S30-generation Datsun 240Z released in 1969, which was also offered in a bright orange hue.
Powered by the same 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 as the Z Performance, the Z Heritage Edition is available with a six-speed manual transmission or the nine-speed automatic gearbox. Driving a Z is a singular throwback experience, as it emits a throaty growl, much like the now-discontinued GT-R. It’s best on smooth highways, where the sports car can hunker down and maximize its aerodynamic shape.
Like other Z models, this one will also perform best on 93 octane fuel and is expected to achieve the same 20 mpg combined fuel efficiency with the automatic transmission.
Get your ordering fingers ready because the 2024 Nissan Z Heritage Edition goes on sale sometime this summer, starting at $59,135. Priced between the Z Performance and top-of-the-line Nismo, this version has a personality all its own.
Edmunds says
Get in line. This is going to be a collector’s edition someday if you’re up for shelving it for a while. Actually, scratch that. It’s meant to be enjoyed and driven, so hit the road.