The Ford Mustang GTD Shows Off Active Aero and Its Interior

The 2025 Ford Mustang GTD will be the most hardcore factory-built version of the pony car ever — it's basically a road-going version of the GT3-class racing version. The brand’s latest announcement is that buyers can make it even more track-focused with the optional Performance pack. The company believes the vehicle in this trim could lap the famous Nürburgring Nordschleife in under seven minutes, which would be among the quickest times ever for a production model from an American manufacturer.

The Performance pack equips the Mustang GTD with many features to shed weight and cut through the air more efficiently. The changes include a revised body kit with dive planes, a larger splitter in front, underbody flaps, and an active aerodynamic drag reduction system for the rear wing. It rides on 20-inch magnesium wheels with five spokes that split into a Y shape at the rim. For comparison, the regular GTD comes with 20-inch forged aluminum wheels. Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes are standard, even for the standard version.