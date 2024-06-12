- The Ford Mustang GTD Performance pack gives the car a more aggressive body kit.
- There's also an active rear wing.
- Inside, there's less sound deadening and new animations for the digital screens.
The Ford Mustang GTD Shows Off Active Aero and Its Interior
If the Ford Mustang GTD isn't mean enough for you, the Performance pack makes the pony car even quicker through corners
The 2025 Ford Mustang GTD will be the most hardcore factory-built version of the pony car ever — it's basically a road-going version of the GT3-class racing version. The brand’s latest announcement is that buyers can make it even more track-focused with the optional Performance pack. The company believes the vehicle in this trim could lap the famous Nürburgring Nordschleife in under seven minutes, which would be among the quickest times ever for a production model from an American manufacturer.
The Performance pack equips the Mustang GTD with many features to shed weight and cut through the air more efficiently. The changes include a revised body kit with dive planes, a larger splitter in front, underbody flaps, and an active aerodynamic drag reduction system for the rear wing. It rides on 20-inch magnesium wheels with five spokes that split into a Y shape at the rim. For comparison, the regular GTD comes with 20-inch forged aluminum wheels. Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes are standard, even for the standard version.
The latest Mustang GTD that Ford is now showing is in the color Chroma Flame, which is a ruby red shade with a slightly glossy finish. This is among the exterior hues available on the production model in addition to Polymimetic Gray, Race Red, Shadow Black, Frozen White and Lightning Blue. This one leaves the carbon-fiber elements exposed on the hood, roof, and a portion of the rear deck. Buyers can also select painted body stripes in a contrasting color as an extra visual flourish. For additional customization, the brake calipers can be Grabber Blue, Race Red or black.
Inside, there’s less sound deadening than usual, and the steering wheel gains 3D-printed titanium paddle shifters. The 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster and 13.2-inch infotainment display gain unique welcome and farewell graphics for the GTD. Plus, there are two new buttons ahead of the gearshift. One of them is for quickly accessing the Track Apps page on the infotainment screen, and the other operates the front-axle lift function.
The Ford Mustang GTD will use a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 making over 800 horsepower. However, the company doesn’t yet have an official figure for this engine’s total output. Unlike other variants of the latest Mustang, the GTD has a rear-mounted eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, which allows for a better front-to-rear weight distribution.
The Mustang GTD doesn’t have a traditional trunk for storage or even rear seats. Instead, there’s a window in the cabin’s rear bulkhead for viewing the semi-active components using Multimatic's high-tech dynamic suspension spool valve (DSSV) dampers.
No pricing details are available for the GTD’s Performance pack yet. "Mustang GTD pricing is expected to begin at approximately $325,000 MSRP. We aren’t sharing specific option pricing at this time,” a spokesperson told us.
Three Ford Mustang GT3 race cars are competing in the LMGT3 class at this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, where this GTD is now on display.
Edmunds says
The 2025 Ford Mustang GTD is shaping up to be an impressive track car. The brand appears to be positioning it as a world-class production vehicle. With prices starting at $325,000, don't expect to see too many of them on the road.