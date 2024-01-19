Drag Race! Watch the BMW M2 Battle the Chevy Corvette Stingray

The BMW M2 and the Chevy Corvette are not track cars. They're weekend toys. Cars you take for a good long drive up a twisty mountainside before settling down at the local cars and coffee meetup. Then again, these aren't run-of-the-mill machines either. Both the Bimmer and Corvette Stingray were both bred with performance in mind.

That's why we decided to pit them head-to-head in our latest round of Edmunds U-Drags. Both the BMW and Chevy cost similar amounts of money, but the Vette has a major advantage: It's both lighter and makes more power (495 horsepower vs. the BMW's 453 horsepower). The Corvette also has the advantage of having its engine right behind the driver, which gives it fabulous traction off the line and better overall balance.

That might make seem like an easy win, but remember: The M2 consistently punches above its weight. Will the littlest M car pull off the same trick here, or is this a foregone win for Chevy? Check out our video to find out.