Drag Race! Watch the BMW M2 Battle the Chevy Corvette Stingray

Can BMW's smallest M car pull out a shock win against Chevy's mid-engine Corvette?

  • Nick Yekikianby
    News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
  • The BMW M2 takes on the mighty Chevrolet Corvette Stingray in the latest round of Edmunds U-Drags.
  • This might seem like a mismatch, but BMWs tend to punch above their weight.
  • Check out the video to see who wins.

The BMW M2 and the Chevy Corvette are not track cars. They're weekend toys. Cars you take for a good long drive up a twisty mountainside before settling down at the local cars and coffee meetup. Then again, these aren't run-of-the-mill machines either. Both the Bimmer and Corvette Stingray were both bred with performance in mind.

That's why we decided to pit them head-to-head in our latest round of Edmunds U-Drags. Both the BMW and Chevy cost similar amounts of money, but the Vette has a major advantage: It's both lighter and makes more power (495 horsepower vs. the BMW's 453 horsepower). The Corvette also has the advantage of having its engine right behind the driver, which gives it fabulous traction off the line and better overall balance.

That might make seem like an easy win, but remember: The M2 consistently punches above its weight. Will the littlest M car pull off the same trick here, or is this a foregone win for Chevy? Check out our video to find out.

Edmunds says

Frankly, we'd be pretty happy to park either car in our garage.

