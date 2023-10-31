- Ford Performance Parts is now offering a supercharger kit for the 2024 Mustang V8.
- The supercharger boosts power to "at least" 800 hp.
- This kit will be available starting in 2024.
New 2024 Mustang Supercharger Kit Boosts Output to 800 HP
Can't wait for a new Shelby? Get your power fix here.
Ford knows its Mustang fan base can’t get enough power, and its performance parts division came up with a way to offer even more for the 2024 Ford Mustang. Presented today at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) annual show, Ford Performance Parts’ new supercharger kit amps up the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 from 480 horsepower in the base GT up to “at least” 800 hp, Ford says.
The kit includes a 3.0-liter sixth-generation Whipple twin-screw supercharger that will compress the air intake even further to squeeze more ponies from the powertrain. It comes with a three-year/36,000-mile warranty, same as the Mustang itself.
An integrated intercooled air-bypass system is included, as are dual high-flow filters, a 120-mm dual air intake, a Tomahawk V2 flash tool with data logging capacity, a 92-mm throttle body, billet high-flow fuel rails, dual intercoolers, an oversized heat exchanger, a high-flow intercooler pump and more.
Dark Horse performance model owners, hold your horses: This is not for you. Ford is planning to launch a Dark Horse-specific supercharger “in the near future.”
Also debuting at the SEMA show is the FP800S concept package, which features the Whipple supercharger upgrade as well as a half-shaft upgrade kit and lowering kit that can be added to any 2024 Mustang with the V8 mill. Quad 5-inch tips and carbon-fiber accessories are optional alongside a suitably loud Borla Extreme cat-back exhaust.
No word yet on the increase in noise decibels that will accompany the upgrade.
SEMA attendees will also get to see personalization options for the Bronco and Bronco Sport SUVs. One concept package features a Ford-tuned Bilstein suspention with a 2-inch lift, tube doors, an open Bimini roof, and retro beachy graphics. Ford owners can also consider an array of new vinyl wraps in 60 colors and three finishes: glossy, matte and satin.
Edmunds says
Without a factory GT500 yet available, this is the closest Mustang owners can get until Ford announces a new Shelby.