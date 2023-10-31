New 2024 Mustang Supercharger Kit Boosts Output to 800 HP

Ford knows its Mustang fan base can’t get enough power, and its performance parts division came up with a way to offer even more for the 2024 Ford Mustang. Presented today at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) annual show, Ford Performance Parts’ new supercharger kit amps up the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 from 480 horsepower in the base GT up to “at least” 800 hp, Ford says.

The kit includes a 3.0-liter sixth-generation Whipple twin-screw supercharger that will compress the air intake even further to squeeze more ponies from the powertrain. It comes with a three-year/36,000-mile warranty, same as the Mustang itself.

An integrated intercooled air-bypass system is included, as are dual high-flow filters, a 120-mm dual air intake, a Tomahawk V2 flash tool with data logging capacity, a 92-mm throttle body, billet high-flow fuel rails, dual intercoolers, an oversized heat exchanger, a high-flow intercooler pump and more.

Dark Horse performance model owners, hold your horses: This is not for you. Ford is planning to launch a Dark Horse-specific supercharger “in the near future.”