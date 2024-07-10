2023 Chevy Colorado Long-Term Update: Boons and Bothers From a 2,500-Mile Trip

Audio woes

I also had a chance to spend plenty of time with the Bose audio in our Z71 test truck, and I have notes. The speaker and amplifier setup is fine, no complaints there, but from my first playlist it was clear something was off. With the equalizer set to flat, the system is tuned to deliver way too much bass. I have a sizable subwoofer as part of my home audio system, I go to hip-hop shows to feel bass in my chest, I’m an enjoyer of low-end frequencies. But the Colorado’s Bose stereo didn’t sound appropriately balanced until I lowered the bass level to at least minus 4.

My other Bose-related issues have nothing to do with the sound itself, but rather with the design and build of the truck. First, even with the bass adjusted to a level where it sounded right, some lower frequencies would violently rattle the front door panels of the pickup. That’s not especially encouraging from a build-quality perspective for a truck that only has 10,000 miles on the odometer. Second — and yes, I'm nitpicking here — the little Bose badge on the dash is distracting. It’s the only bright metallic element on an otherwise entirely black dash, and you can see its reflection on the windshield at all times of day. This was an easy enough problem to solve with a rectangle of black duct tape, but I shouldn’t have to do that.

While I'm touching on visibility, a note to automakers: Cool it with the ultra-reflective piano black plastic. At one point I had to put on sunglasses, not because it was exceptionally bright but because there was gnarly glare off the center console trim.