Ford Rolls Out Jaw-Dropping Bronco, F-150 Concepts for SEMA 2024

A special project the company dubbed “Clyde” is a 1969 F-100 pickup. With the help of truck expert, enthusiast and YouTuber Solomon Lunger, the carbon-fiber bumpside has a special signature modeled on the original 1969 Ranger emblem. As seen on Lunger's Instagram account, this from-the-ground-up project has been in the works for several months.

Ford Director of Vehicle Personalization and Performance Parts Kim Mathers describes Clyde as bearing “the heart of a supercharged Raptor R V8” and that’s no exaggeration — the classic truck was fitted with a 5.2-liter V8 Ford Performance Raptor R crate engine and a screaming 3.8-liter Whipple supercharger. As such, Clyde boasts more than 900 horsepower and over 700 lb-ft of torque; not only does it look retro-cool, it's going to sound incredible.