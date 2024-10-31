- Ford Performance Parts and Accessories is showing off several concepts at the SEMA show this weekend.
- Builds include customization packages for Bronco, Bronco Sport and F-150 models.
- All featured packages are tested in-house and covered by Ford's new vehicle warranty.
Ford Rolls Out Jaw-Dropping Bronco, F-150 Concepts for SEMA 2024
Ford will show off its parts and accessories prowess with four featured concept vehicles and bundled packages at the show this year
The Specialty Equipment Market Association Show in Las Vegas is a major launching point for concept vehicles, and Ford is revealing its four projects ahead of opening day. All designed and built by Ford’s Vehicle Personalization and Performance Parts teams, the modified Bronco, Bronco Sport, F-150 and 1969 F-100 models are showcases for the company’s parts and accessories options.
In conjunction with these concept builds, the company is unveiling its new Ford Custom Garage, which bundles parts, accessories and engine tuning for new vehicles. The first two limited-edition packages from the Garage are specifically for the Bronco in your choice of Matte Black or Sinister Bronze. Both include an updated spare tire carrier, a 2-inch lift suspension kit, a calibration tool, 17-by-8.5-inch custom wheels and black lug nuts, and extended fender flares. Each comes with unique branding with custom lettering, badges and wheels, with the finish dictated by which package you select.
A special project the company dubbed “Clyde” is a 1969 F-100 pickup. With the help of truck expert, enthusiast and YouTuber Solomon Lunger, the carbon-fiber bumpside has a special signature modeled on the original 1969 Ranger emblem. As seen on Lunger's Instagram account, this from-the-ground-up project has been in the works for several months.
Ford Director of Vehicle Personalization and Performance Parts Kim Mathers describes Clyde as bearing “the heart of a supercharged Raptor R V8” and that’s no exaggeration — the classic truck was fitted with a 5.2-liter V8 Ford Performance Raptor R crate engine and a screaming 3.8-liter Whipple supercharger. As such, Clyde boasts more than 900 horsepower and over 700 lb-ft of torque; not only does it look retro-cool, it's going to sound incredible.
Highlighting Ford’s Bronco Wild Fund’s mission to keep trails clean and well-kept, the Bronco and Bronco Sport concepts feature custom graphics and leather seats from Katzkin. I’m particularly fond of the tube doors and soft top, which give the Bronco a tougher look. Also on display will be a 2024 F-150 XLT FX4 with a 5.0-liter V8, underbody protection, a Bilstein 2-inch lift kit, Rigid Industries lighting and more.
All of the packages on display are covered by the Blue Oval’s standard new vehicle warranty and serviced by any U.S.-based Ford dealer.
Edmunds says
These projects were created to stoke the imaginations of Ford fans for street and off-road accessorizing and inspires others to dream. It's also a brilliant way to boost sales.