With camping in my plans, the idea of taking one of our long-term midsize trucks along for the experience was appealing. For this trip, I'd be going to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, so a pickup wasn't explicitly necessary but, hey, trucks are fun on a road trip. Of our three long-term midsize trucks, the Chevy Colorado, Ford Ranger and the Toyota Tacoma, I settled on the Colorado. It's my personal favorite of the bunch, but after a few days at the campsite, I had some … observations.

Why the Colorado?

Around our office, opinions really are divided evenly over which truck is the best. A quick check of our midsize truck rankings page shows a statistical tie between the Ranger and the Colorado, with the Tacoma a not too distant, and still recommendable, fourth. (Shoutout to the Honda Ridgeline in third.) Everyone has valid reasons why they prefer one truck over the others and I've certainly got mine for the Colorado. For starters, I strongly prefer the styling of the Chevy over the other two. I think it looks strong without being cartoonish and it cuts a nice profile. The Ranger looks good to me, too, but in our truck's Lariat FX4 trim, it lacks a bit of toughness you get with the Chevy. As for the Tacoma, well, I think it looks like a Transformer's junk. And I'm not driving an orange truck. It's obnoxious.

I also like the Colorado's powertrain. Our truck has the high-output motor, which makes a robust 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque. None of our trucks are equipped with a V6 engine anymore (only the Ford offers one nowadays), but the Colorado gives you the engine with the most similar power curve to one of those bygone engines. If you're wondering about the Colorado's fuel economy, I got 19.8 mpg using 91 octane over 700.5 (mostly) highway miles.

I'm also a fan of the Colorado's Google-based infotainment system. As an Android user, it's familiar and straightforward, and I prefer the way the screen is integrated into the dash far more than the Ranger's vertical format or the Tacoma's "where-do-we-stick-this-big-screen" placement.