2024 Toyota Tacoma: Why It's My Favorite Midsize Hauler

A few months ago, I took our long-term Chevrolet Colorado to buy a chair. Easy enough; a job well within the Colorado's wheelhouse. But when it came time to load up my new purchase into the truck's bed, I was shocked to learn that our $48,445 Colorado Z71 didn't have a bedliner — like, not even the spray-in kind. It came with the standard, painted, already-scratched-to-hell metal bed.

A month later, I took our long-term Ford Ranger to buy another chair. (I'm redoing my living room, OK?) When I dropped the tailgate on our $50,580 Lariat FX4 test truck, again, no bedliner, just a bunch of blue paint with scuffs and dings from months of hard use at the hands of my coworkers.

"Who the heck buys a pickup truck without a bedliner?" I thought. (We do, apparently.) Or maybe the better question is, why the heck isn't something like this standard equipment? Chevy charges $475 for a spray-in bedliner on the Colorado. Ford demands $495 for the same feature. Neither option is a ton of money, but for a lot of shoppers, every dollar counts. Plus, a bedliner is something you're just going to want if you're getting, you know, a pickup truck.