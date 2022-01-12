Ford Bronco Raptor and Ranger Raptor Spied Testing

- A Bronco Raptor and Ranger Raptor are coming.
- Both versions will be hardcore, even more off-road-ready versions of their more pedestrian counterparts.
- Expect both of these to make their debuts later this year.
Ford seems content to Raptorfy everything in its lineup at the moment, and we aren't complaining. The F-150 Raptor has sat at the pinnacle of Ford's off-road-ready trucks for the last decade, and we finally have our first glimpse of the Raptor variant of the next-gen Ranger pickup, as well as the forthcoming Bronco Raptor (which we initially thought would be called the Bronco Warthog).
We believe the Ford Ranger we saw late last year courtesy of Ford Australia will look almost identical to the eventual U.S.-spec Ranger. However, the lack of a current Ranger Raptor means that we didn't know what to expect from the rumored Raptor variant for the next-gen Ranger. Thankfully, spy shots of the Ranger Raptor reveal that this off-road-focused pickup looks as beefy as you'd expect. The prototype seen here rides on big BF Goodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires that are covered by some bulky arches. There's also a noticeable bashplate protecting the underside of the engine, a different front fascia and visible front tow hooks. A visually taller ride height — which will translate to better approach, breakover and departure angles — and the signature Raptor dual exhaust outlets are also present.
That brings us on to what might power the Ranger Raptor. The current Ranger Raptor (which isn't sold here in the States) is powered by a twin-turbo diesel inline-four linked to a 10-speed automatic transmission. There is no chance Ford brings that engine to the next-gen truck, at least not the one it sells in the U.S. We expect the new Ranger Raptor to use the twin-turbo 2.7-liter V6 from the Bronco. It should be good for around 300 horsepower and will likely be backed up by the Bronco's automatic, too. A throaty exhaust note from those twin pipes will prove to be more stimulating than the reedy sound that emanates from the current Ranger's four-cylinder.
But a new Ranger wasn't the only thing that caught our spy photographer's lens. The pickup was spotted testing with the new Bronco Raptor. Like its smaller sibling, the Bronco Raptor looks tougher with big tires, truly massive fender flares and amber daytime running lights. As for what's lurking under the hood, we think the 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 that's under the hood of some of Ford's other SUVs (like the Ford Explorer ST) is a likely candidate. It's only marginally larger than the standard Bronco's 2.7-liter V6 and makes 400 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque.
Of course, the F-150 Raptor isn't just about going fast in a straight line — the badge also promises unrivaled off-road performance, whether it's rock crawling, flying over sand dunes or tackling desert terrain at speed. You can expect similar suspension upgrades to be made to both the Bronco and Ranger — maybe even a version of the Fox shocks that the F-150 Raptor employs.
It makes sense that Ford would repurpose the parts it already has lying around its factories to bring these two new Raptors to life. It saves costs and shortens production times, and the hardware is plenty capable. And while this is all just speculation for right now, all will be revealed later this year when Ford finally pulls the wraps off the two newest additions to the Raptor lineup.
There's only one reservation we have with the Bronco Raptor. The name. Does it really have to be two completely different animals? C'mon, Ford.