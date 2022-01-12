Ford Bronco Raptor and Ranger Raptor Spied Testing

Ford seems content to Raptorfy everything in its lineup at the moment, and we aren't complaining. The F-150 Raptor has sat at the pinnacle of Ford's off-road-ready trucks for the last decade, and we finally have our first glimpse of the Raptor variant of the next-gen Ranger pickup, as well as the forthcoming Bronco Raptor (which we initially thought would be called the Bronco Warthog).

We believe the Ford Ranger we saw late last year courtesy of Ford Australia will look almost identical to the eventual U.S.-spec Ranger. However, the lack of a current Ranger Raptor means that we didn't know what to expect from the rumored Raptor variant for the next-gen Ranger. Thankfully, spy shots of the Ranger Raptor reveal that this off-road-focused pickup looks as beefy as you'd expect. The prototype seen here rides on big BF Goodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires that are covered by some bulky arches. There's also a noticeable bashplate protecting the underside of the engine, a different front fascia and visible front tow hooks. A visually taller ride height — which will translate to better approach, breakover and departure angles — and the signature Raptor dual exhaust outlets are also present.