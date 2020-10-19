2021 Ford Bronco Warthog Spied Looking Ready for Dirty Things

First, yes, you can get these wheels on the Raptor. But what are beadlock-capable wheels and why might you want them? In a traditional wheel/tire setup, the bead of the tire is sealed against the inside of the wheel and held there by air pressure. If the pressure drops too low, the bead can separate from the wheel and you'll have an instant flat tire. Lowering tire pressures is a common practice when going off-roading, and the slower you're likely to go (like crawling), the lower the pressures you're likely to run.