Ford Drops Base Bronco; Lineup Starts at $41,205

There is an asterisk to the price changes in the form of the Bronco Big Bend. The pricing for the now-base-level Bronco doesn’t change and runs $41,025 including $1,895 in destination fees. For now, it still comes standard with the seven-speed manual transmission and 2.0-liter four-cylinder motor. It’ll run you $1,995 to step up to the 10-speed/V6 combo. As ever, the pricey Sasquatch package is available for $8,660. Black Diamond pricing comes up to $44,525 from $42,545. The Heritage Edition is Ford’s retro take on the Bronco and is also more pricey ($49,750 vs. the $46,100 it was last year).

Outer Banks, Badlands and Everglades models are all more expensive too. These are now priced at $49,835, $51,290, and $57,415, respectively. All prices are at least $900 more than last year. To boot, the upper rungs of the lineup, the Wildtrak ($61,920), Heritage Limited Edition ($71,580) and Bronco Raptor ($91,730) are all more expensive too. Meanwhile, Jeep’s Wrangler is now a cheaper, much more readily available option. For reference, the 2023 lineup spans from $32,990 to $84,290 including destination.