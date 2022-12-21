Skip to main content
2024 Ford F-150 front 3/4

Incoming: 2024 Ford F-150 Refresh

We're most excited for the new multi-use tailgate

  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. Incoming: 2024 Ford F-150 Refresh
  • Cameron Rogersby
    Manager, News
    Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career.
  • The Ford F-150 will be refreshed for 2024.
  • Expected are revised exterior lighting, a new grille and a multi-use tailgate.
  • It's likely to go on sale by the end of 2023.

It doesn't seem like that along ago that the 14th(!)-generation Ford F-150 burst onto the scene, winning accolades from buyers and the press alike. Heck, we have even named it the Edmunds Top Rated truck two years in a row, and bought two versions for our long-term fleet — a 2021 XLT Hybrid and a 2022 Lightning Lariat. Even though it's still a relatively new truck, the Blue Oval is already prepping a comprehensive refresh for the 2024 Ford F-150.

2024 Ford F-150 front 3/4

The spy shots here show the refreshed F-150 testing on public streets. The most important parts of the face-lifted truck are covered by camouflage, so unfortunately we don't know what any potentially redesigned parts look like right now. But given that the hood, grille, headlights, taillights, tailgate, fenders and bumpers are all covered, it's likely that all these components will be restyled in some way.

2024 Ford F-150 rear 3/4

Full details of the refresh aren't known yet, but our spy photographers believe the 2024 Ford F-150 will debut a multipurpose tailgate to compete with the Chevrolet Silverado 1500's Multi-Flex tailgate and the Ram 1500's multi-function tailgate. The gauge cluster and center stack are also expected to receive an update, and we wouldn't be surprised if Ford changes some of the interior trim to differentiate the 2024 F-150 from earlier models.

2024 Ford F-150 profile

Edmunds says

Even though it still feels new to us, the F-150 is about to be refreshed. Stay tuned as we learn more about the revamped 2024 Ford F-150.

Cameron Rogersby

Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career.

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates

New vehicle highlights

The 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan
Photo Sponsored By
The 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan
Learn More at VW.com
The 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan
The 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan
Learn More at VW.com
2023 Genesis GV80
2023 Genesis GV80
The BMW Road Home Sales Event
The BMW Road Home Sales Event
Explore Now at BMWUSA.com
The 2023 Volkswagen Atlas
The 2023 Volkswagen Atlas
Learn More at VW.com
Mitsubishi Year End Sales Event
Mitsubishi Year End Sales Event
Learn More at Mitsubishicars.com