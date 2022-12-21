It doesn't seem like that along ago that the 14th(!)-generation Ford F-150 burst onto the scene, winning accolades from buyers and the press alike. Heck, we have even named it the Edmunds Top Rated truck two years in a row, and bought two versions for our long-term fleet — a 2021 XLT Hybrid and a 2022 Lightning Lariat. Even though it's still a relatively new truck, the Blue Oval is already prepping a comprehensive refresh for the 2024 Ford F-150.

The spy shots here show the refreshed F-150 testing on public streets. The most important parts of the face-lifted truck are covered by camouflage, so unfortunately we don't know what any potentially redesigned parts look like right now. But given that the hood, grille, headlights, taillights, tailgate, fenders and bumpers are all covered, it's likely that all these components will be restyled in some way.

Full details of the refresh aren't known yet, but our spy photographers believe the 2024 Ford F-150 will debut a multipurpose tailgate to compete with the Chevrolet Silverado 1500's Multi-Flex tailgate and the Ram 1500's multi-function tailgate. The gauge cluster and center stack are also expected to receive an update, and we wouldn't be surprised if Ford changes some of the interior trim to differentiate the 2024 F-150 from earlier models.