Here's How Our 2021 Ford Bronco Fared in Its First 5K Miles

Four months ago we bought a Ford Bronco for our long-term test fleet. Since then we've tried to drive the SUV like its creators intended, and we've learned a lot about its capabilities in our time spent off the beaten path. But over the course of our first 5,000 miles in the Bronco, we've also seen things go wrong.

We expected it to handle business off-road

So far we haven't found an off-road situation that our First Edition Bronco couldn't handle with ease. In the expanses of Joshua Tree National Park, we challenged it with mud and sand. It didn't break a sweat. At Big Bear Mountain, we drove the Ford during R2-level snow conditions in 4WD Auto mode (4A), which automatically sends power where it's needed without forcing four-wheel drive like 4WD High (4H). It didn't miss a beat.