- Upgrades the Bronco with the hardware needed for high-speed off-road driving
- Powered by a turbocharged V6 with a projected 400-plus horsepower
- Will arrive at dealerships this summer for our guess of around $58,000
With exceptional off-road performance, a utilitarian but well-appointed interior and an abundance of charm, it's really no wonder that the Ford Bronco is one of our favorite SUVs. We've never had any issue with the Bronco's acceleration — the available turbocharged V6 hustles the Bronco from zero to 60 mph in a respectable 6.7 seconds — and off-road-enhanced trims with the Sasquatch package can go toe-to-toe with the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. But Ford seemingly wasn't content to just leave it at that, which is why there's the new 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor.
The Bronco Raptor follows a similar tactic Ford employed for the F-150 Raptor — add more power underhood, upgrade the suspension, add extra space below the body, and take it racing across the desert. The Bronco Raptor starts by swapping out the current model's turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 in favor of a standard turbocharged 3.0-liter V6.
Ford says it's targeting more than 400 horsepower in the Bronco Raptor — 70 hp more than the 2.7-liter motor — so our guess is that this is the same engine Ford uses in the sport-tuned Explorer ST (400 hp and 415 lb-ft of torque). Dual exhaust pipes should produce a burly note worthy of the Raptor name, though you can change the rumble via a four-mode selector, which varies from Quiet to Baja.
The other piece of the Raptor puzzle is the hardware necessary to transform this capable off-roader to a high-speed desert runner. Front and underbody skid plates provide protection for the beefed-up components, which include a tougher Dana 50 rear axle, strengthened front axle half shafts and a revised transfer case. You also get Fox shock absorbers, unique control arms for increased suspension travel, widened tracks (the wheels are set out 8.6 inches wider than on a base Bronco) for greater stability and ground clearance of 13.1 inches — about 1.5 inches more than Broncos with the Sasquatch package. Complementing these modifications are standard 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels with 37-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain TA KO2 tires and a Raptor-specific Baja drive mode.
Functional improvements are the Raptor's bread and butter, but it has numerous other changes to differentiate it from other Broncos. On the outside, the "Bronco" script on the grille has been replaced by a massive "Ford" stamp. Amber marker lights located at the top of the frame are another Raptor signature. Also on the menu are rock rails, removable running boards and removable end caps on the front bumper.
The cabin gets some unique detailing too. Like many versions of the Bronco, standard Raptors are equipped with marine-grade vinyl upholstery and rubberized flooring — perfect for hosing mud off the interior after a hard day off-roading. You can, of course, upgrade its more aggressively bolstered front seats in grippy faux-suede upholstery to keep occupants in place as much as possible. The cabin is further trimmed in orange accents for a sportier look.
The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor adds a new chapter to the Bronco story by focusing on improving high-speed off-road performance. It should be at dealerships by the summer of 2022. As for price, Ford hasn't said anything official but our guess is that it'll start around $58,000.