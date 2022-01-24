The Bronco Raptor follows a similar tactic Ford employed for the F-150 Raptor — add more power underhood, upgrade the suspension, add extra space below the body, and take it racing across the desert. The Bronco Raptor starts by swapping out the current model's turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 in favor of a standard turbocharged 3.0-liter V6.

Ford says it's targeting more than 400 horsepower in the Bronco Raptor — 70 hp more than the 2.7-liter motor — so our guess is that this is the same engine Ford uses in the sport-tuned Explorer ST (400 hp and 415 lb-ft of torque). Dual exhaust pipes should produce a burly note worthy of the Raptor name, though you can change the rumble via a four-mode selector, which varies from Quiet to Baja.

The other piece of the Raptor puzzle is the hardware necessary to transform this capable off-roader to a high-speed desert runner. Front and underbody skid plates provide protection for the beefed-up components, which include a tougher Dana 50 rear axle, strengthened front axle half shafts and a revised transfer case. You also get Fox shock absorbers, unique control arms for increased suspension travel, widened tracks (the wheels are set out 8.6 inches wider than on a base Bronco) for greater stability and ground clearance of 13.1 inches — about 1.5 inches more than Broncos with the Sasquatch package. Complementing these modifications are standard 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels with 37-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain TA KO2 tires and a Raptor-specific Baja drive mode.

And the rest of the razzle dazzle