A Ford Bronco Just Sold for $126,000 at a Mecum Auction

If you're in the market for a new car, you've probably felt the effects of the current inventory shortage. Low supply plus high demand is a classic recipe for high prices, but this one takes the cake. A Cyber Orange example of the hotly anticipated 2021 Ford Bronco (in First Edition trim) crossed the block at Mecum's Dallas auction last week. The price when the hammer came down? A whopping $126,500, according to Motor1.

As a refresher, Ford was only going to make 3,500 First Editions, but demand was so high that the company later doubled production to 7,000. That number still might not be enough, seeing as how this one at auction sold for more than double the four-door First Edition's starting MSRP. First Editions are well equipped and come with pretty much every single option for the Bronco, including the off-road-friendly Sasquatch package, the Bang & Olufsen sound system and Ford's goes over any type of terrain (G.O.A.T.) selectable driving modes. But no matter how loaded the First Edition is, we think it's hard to justify doubling the price tag just to get your foot in the door.

Hey, we get it. You've been itching for the Bronco since Ford unveiled it in July 2020, and the automaker has been unusually slow to roll them off the production line. (The Bronco was supposed to be widely available by the end of last summer.) But eventually the Bronco — and every other car that's being affected by the shortages hanging over the auto industry — will be filling up dealer lots at a more regular rate. The inflated prices we're seeing on cars will eventually level out. Yes, even for the Bronco.

Edmunds says

Do we think spending more than $100,000 on a Ford Bronco is a good idea? No. But if you're lucky enough to have a Bronco of your own already, selling it and making a hefty profit might not be the worst idea.