Bronco vs. Wrangler: A Battle for Off-Road Supremacy

The X-Factors

So what else is there besides off-road capability and off-road comfort? What could tip the scales in one vehicle's favor? Well, there are a few things worth considering. Currently, the Ford Bronco is only available with two engines (at least until the Bronco Raptor is officially available): a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder and a turbocharged 2.7-liter V6. Both engines have plenty of power but fuel economy estimates are middling, ranging from 17 mpg combined to 20 mpg combined at best.

The Wrangler however, offers five different engines: a 6.4-liter V8, a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, a 3.6-liter V6, a 3.0-liter turbodiesel and a plug-in hybrid that pairs electric batteries with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder. That's an astonishing range of choice and the EPA estimates are as high as 25 mpg combined. Sure, the V8 Wrangler is rated at an abysmal 14 mpg combined, but most Wrangler models fall between 19 and 23 mpg combined, which counts as a better showing.

But the Ford delivers the final blow when you compare interior quality. While we like the Jeep's interior, it obviously values function over form. The Bronco provides a substantially nicer interior with a much larger infotainment screen and a full suite of high-tech features. It has marginally more comfortable seats, a bit more cargo space behind the second row, and it simply feels more modern. As a result, the Bronco comes out on top.